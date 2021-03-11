16 teams for Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival

Ludhiana, April 29
Total 16 teams will vie for top honours in the 12th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival, to be held from May 7 to 29, at Jarkhar village on Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road.
Narinder Pal Singh, Jagroop Singh and Harkamal Singh, chairman, chief organiser and president, respectively, of the Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, Jarkhar, said eight top hockey clubs of the region would be seen in action in the senior category while an equal number of teams would participate in the sub-junior section.
Matches will be played on league-cum-knock-out basis on Saturdays and Sundays. Jagjeevan Singh Sangowal, MLA, Gill, will declare the festival open on May 7 at 5 pm.
