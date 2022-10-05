2 city cricketers to represent Punjab

Ludhiana, October 4
Two cricketers from Ludhiana city have been selected to represent Punjab seniors’ team in the ensuing All India T20 Cricket Tournament for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to be held at different venues across the country from October 11 onwards.
The list of 15 players released by the Punjab Cricket Association, Ludhiana players, namely pacer and Ranji player Baltej Singh along with former India U-19 batsman, Nehal Wadhera figure in the Punjab squad. Punjab will play the opening match in Jaipur on October 11.
