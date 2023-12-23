2 NSPS students selected for National School Games

Ludhiana, December 22
Two students of Nankana Sahib Public School (NSPS), Gill Park, have been selected to participate in the National School Games (basketball) scheduled to be held from January 5 to 11 in Patiala. Gagandeep Singh Virk and Gurmat Singh Panesar of the school will represent the Punjab U-19 team in the games.
Principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich congratulated the students and their coach, Gagan (DPE), and wished them good luck.
