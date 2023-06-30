2 snatchers held by Salem Tabri police

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 29

The Salem Tabri police arrested two snatchers and recovered four mobile phones from their possession. The accused had allegedly injured a man by attacking him with a sharp weapon in a bid to snatch his mobile phones and other valuables.

The accused have been identified as Kashmir Singh and Amarvir Singh, both residents of Bhattian.

SHO Harjit Singh said on June 26, the two accused had snatched two mobile phones from one Ramjan. The accused had also injured the victim with a sharp weapon and threatened to kill him.

The accused were arrested yesterday by the police.