233 graduates awarded degrees

Ludhiana, March 23

The annual convocation of Christian Medical College, Christian Dental College, College of Nursing, College of Physiotherapy and Institute of Allied Health Sciences, Ludhiana, was held today.

Dr Rajeev Sood, vice-chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, was the chief guest. A total of 233 graduates from five colleges received their degrees. Students excelling in various academic activities were awarded prizes and medals.

Prag Goyal and Gurleen Kaur received the Elizabeth Gopal Krishnan Gold Medal Scholarship Merit Award for the best outgoing MBBS students in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr Joel Stephen George received the Vipin Khanna Memorial Gold Medal for the best intern.

Dr James Theophil Banya was awarded Dr Jaswant Kaur Gill Memorial Award for the best outgoing medicine resident.

Dr Harmandeep Singh was awarded Dr Sheila Singh Paul Memorial Award for the best resident in pediatrics.

Dr Eman Madan Parveen received the Faculty Award for the best outgoing orthopaedics resident. Dr Sarita Khurana received the Best Outgoing Surgery Resident Award.

Dr Bhavita Kapoor received the Best Graduate Award and Dr Abiyah Pallath was conferred the Best Intern Award from Christian Dental College. Sneha Pati received the Best Student Nurse and Ms Akrity was given Best Clinical Nurse Student Award. Sukhjeevan Kaur received Ms Elaine Unkles Distinction and Akansha Mittal received S Beant Singh Sahan Memorial Award from the College of Physiotherapy.

The Association of Medical Alumni awarded the following prizes: Dr VK Satija Memorial Award for best clinical teacher to Dr Joseph John and Excellence in Teaching to Dr Lydia Solomon. Dr Eileen B Snow CMC Alumni Award for best all-round graduate to Dr Apoorva Goyal. Dr Jugesh Chhatwal and Dr Valsamma Abraham were awarded the Alumni Lifetime Service Award.

