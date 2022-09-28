3 arrested with drug powder, poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 27

The Khanna police arrested three persons and seized poppy husk and drug powder from their possession in separate incidents.

In the first case, the police nabbed Jasvir Kaur, alias Kulwant, a resident of Moga, and seized 12 kg of poppy husk from her on Monday. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect. Investigating officer ASI Avtar Singh said during a routine patrolling near Samrala, a woman was stopped on suspicion for checking. During the search of her belongings, poppy husk was seized.

In the other incident, the police arrested Sandeep Singh and Rajwinder Singh of Ghudani Kalan and seized 15 gm of drug powder from their possession on Monday. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the duo.

Police officials said now, police remand of the suspects would be sought for further investigation to bust the entire supply line and arrest more members of the gang involved in smuggling.

#Moga