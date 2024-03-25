Rs 30L unaccounted cash seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 24

The Ludhiana police seized Rs 30.33 lakh unaccounted cash from a car-borne person, a resident of Ashok Nagar, here, last night near Circuit House.

In a statement issued by the police, they stated that during a special naka, a car was stopped and during search of the vehicle, the cash was seized. The man failed to show documents supporting the cash, following which the money was seized. Later, Income Tax (I-T) officials were informed and further action would be taken by them.

Notably a few days ago, the Jagraon police had recovered Rs 40 lakh during a special naka set up due to the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. The cash was sent to the Income Tax Department.

It is learnt that special nakas are being set up by the police along with paramilitary jawans to keep a check over the movement of illegal things in the district.

