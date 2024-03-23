6 girls from city in Punjab team for baseball Nationals

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, March 22
Punjab has named its women’s baseball team for the 31st Junior National Baseball Championship, to be held at Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur district from March 23 to 26.
Harbir Singh Gill, general secretary of the Punjab Baseball Association, said the team was picked up at the end of a preparatory camp held at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School at Gill village near here. Dr Smriti Bhargav wished the players luck for the national championship.
The team
Mehakdeep Kaur, Aashika Bhandari, Jasmeet Kaur, Sonali, Sanchi Verma, Manpreet Kaur (all from Ludhiana); Simranpreet Kaur, Sandeep Kaur, Mehaknoor Kaur and Diljot Kaur (Jagraon); Pawandeep Kaur and Amandeep (Moga); Rubal and Raman (Sangrur); Saharanjeet Kaur (Ferozepur); Arshdeep Kaur (Fazilka); Mahima Kumari and Grisha (Jalandhar)
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP
Three Independent MLAs who submitted their resignations on F...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...