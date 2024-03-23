6 girls from city in Punjab team for baseball Nationals

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 22

Punjab has named its women’s baseball team for the 31st Junior National Baseball Championship, to be held at Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur district from March 23 to 26.

Harbir Singh Gill, general secretary of the Punjab Baseball Association, said the team was picked up at the end of a preparatory camp held at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School at Gill village near here. Dr Smriti Bhargav wished the players luck for the national championship.

The team

Mehakdeep Kaur, Aashika Bhandari, Jasmeet Kaur, Sonali, Sanchi Verma, Manpreet Kaur (all from Ludhiana); Simranpreet Kaur, Sandeep Kaur, Mehaknoor Kaur and Diljot Kaur (Jagraon); Pawandeep Kaur and Amandeep (Moga); Rubal and Raman (Sangrur); Saharanjeet Kaur (Ferozepur); Arshdeep Kaur (Fazilka); Mahima Kumari and Grisha (Jalandhar)

