8 shops, vends gutted in fire

Ludhiana, December 15
About eight shops and vends situated near Kohara Chowk on the Machhiwara road were burnt in an accidental fire that occurred late in the evening on Thursday.
Nobody was injured in the incident. Five firefighters from the Sunder Nagar fire station in Ludhiana worked for over an hour to douse the flames.
Though the exact sequence of events leading to the fire was yet to be ascertained, preliminary investigation revealed that the fire had started due to the bursting of a gas cylinder when workers of a utensils shop were transferring the fuel gas illegally.
Budhewal Chowki in-charge Surjit Singh said coordinated efforts by residents and cops on duty had prevented the fire from spreading to nearby markets in the area.
