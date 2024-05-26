Amit Shah’s rally will change political atmosphere of Ludhiana: Rajneesh Dhiman

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 25

Preparations are in full swing for Home Minister (HM) Amit Shah’s rally at Dana Mandi tomorrow. Roads are being carpeted and bomb squads are minutely checking the site so that no untoward incident could take place.

According to a press release by the BJP, vibrant enthusiasm is being witnessed among the people of Ludhiana regarding the rally of the country’s Home Minister in their city, and leaders claim Amit Shah’s rally will change the political atmosphere of Ludhiana.

Bharatiya Janata Party Ludhiana president Rajneesh Dhiman said Shah will address a big rally on Sunday, where the entire leadership of Punjab BJP will be present besides the Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu. He said Shah is the most popular leader in the country and that a large number of people are reaching to hear him tomorrow, which will dispel the confusion of the opponents and ensure Ravneet Bittu’s victory, strengthening the BJP across Punjab.

