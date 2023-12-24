Anganwadi workers submit memo to MP

Ludhiana, December 23
Anganwadi workers and helpers today submitted a memorandum to the PA of MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, asking government to implement the orders passed by the Supreme Court in their favour.
On the call given by the Anganwadi Mazdoor Union, from December 23-30, memorandums will be submitted with the MPs in all the districts. The main demands of the workers are increase in dearness allowance and the provision of gratuity like other government employees. The workers said in April 2022, the Supreme Court had given an order in favour of the anganwadi workers but these have not been implemented by the government till date.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Vessel with 21 Indians hit by ‘drone’ off Gujarat, crew safe
Was ferrying oil, attack causes fire | Navy, Coast Guard sen...
Working with France for early resolution, says Embassy after flight with 300 Indians grounded
Most from Gujarat, Punjab
Only vehicles with GPS to ferry minor minerals: National Green Tribunal
Directions issued during hearing on illegal mining in Araval...
Job, relief for kin of 3 civilians killed in Poonch; Army says probe underway
Net off in Rajouri, Poonch as search op enters Day 3
43K calls from jail, Punjab Police want AIG suspended for ‘lapses’
Record 696 phones seized in Ferozepur jail this year