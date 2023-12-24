Anganwadi workers submit memo to MP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 23

Anganwadi workers and helpers today submitted a memorandum to the PA of MP Ravneet Singh Bittu, asking government to implement the orders passed by the Supreme Court in their favour.

On the call given by the Anganwadi Mazdoor Union, from December 23-30, memorandums will be submitted with the MPs in all the districts. The main demands of the workers are increase in dearness allowance and the provision of gratuity like other government employees. The workers said in April 2022, the Supreme Court had given an order in favour of the anganwadi workers but these have not been implemented by the government till date.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ravneet Bittu #Supreme Court