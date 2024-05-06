Anurag Thakur flays Channi over ‘BJP stunt’ remarks

Ludhiana, May 5
Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports, today condemned the remarks made by former Congress Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi that the recent Poonch attack was a publicity stunt by the BJP and nothing like that had happened. Taking strong exception to these remarks made by Channi, Thakur retorted that this means all the terrorist attacks that took place during Congress rule were nothing but stunts by the party.
Thakur was in city in the evening to take part in ‘Milan Samaroh’, organised by the city’s Himachali community.
On the issue of the ongoing farmers’ agitation, Thakur said farmers were already being provided many benefits and these protests were the handiwork of some political leaders in the farming community.
He said Muslims’ interests were watched for by the BJP and most Muslims were supporting BJP. It may be mentioned here that over 10,000 people from Himachal are residing in Ludhiana, and the ‘Milan Samaroh’ is an annual event of the community.
