App to keep tabs on PCR, traffic vehicles

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj



Ludhiana, June 1

Making the best use of technology, the police control room (PCR) vans and traffic vehicles now have been equipped with the global positioning system (GPS). This is being done to keep a tab on the movement of the police vehicles using an app and to take swift action during any untoward situation.

DCP (Law and Order) Saumya Mishra told The Tribune that all PCR vehicles had been patrolling without GPS from the past around three years but now they were being equipped with GPS. “In the first phase, we have equipped around 80 PCR, traffic vehicles with GPS, this include 65 motorcycles, two Maruti Ertiga, five Mahindra Bolero and some traffic vehicles. In the next phase, all remaining police vehicles will be fully equipped with GPS,” added DCP Saumya.

GPS shows the exact locations of the PCR vehicles on the mobile app.

DCP Saumya said, movement of these vehicles can be tracked by To-track app. Using this app all senior officials, zone in charge, and even the top cop Dr Kaustubh Sharma, can check the movement of vehicles at just one click. “GPS will also show whether the specific vehicle is moving or standing at one place. It will also serve as deterrent for the PCR, traffic cops as their movement will be live on the mobile screen of senior cops and they will remain alert on their duty,” added Saumya.

Move to install camerason police vehicles

DCP Saumya said proposal to install mounted cameras on PCR and traffic vehicles has also been approved and the soon it will be given a practical shape. These cameras will record the live situation of law and order. It will also give police a video evidence of any situation.

To increase the surveillance, Ludhiana police also got a team of Special Operation Group (SOG). These cops are equipped with advanced weapons and they can react to the situation immediately. SOG teams are now patrolling with the PCR cops and are also deployed at static nakas.

Of 1,400 cameras, only700 functional

Under the Safe City Project, there were earlier 1,400 cameras working but at present only 700 are working. The police is now trying to make the remaining cameras functional so that third eye network also helps the police.