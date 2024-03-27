BCM Arya Model Sr Sec School

Tribune News Service

BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, organised a capacity building programme ‘Happy Classrooms’ on March 23, under the auspices of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Attended by approximately 60 teachers, the workshop aimed to cultivate a positive learning environment infused with ‘boundless’ enthusiasm. The resource persons were Dr Navneet Kaur, principal, Shri Guru Harkrishan Public School, and Dr Navneet Kaur, principal, Sri Ram Universal School.

Teja Singh Sutantar sr sec school

Students of Teja Singh Sutantar Senior Secondary School bid farewell to Class XII. The day was a fiesta devoted to the years spent together with friends and teachers. The campus was festooned with decorations. Rhythmic beats of dance and the infectious joy of games filled the air. From boys, Arshpreet Singh was chosen Mr Farewell, Anmol Verma was named Mr Handsome and Gurlal Singh was titled Mr Perfect. From girls, Sharanjeet Kaur was chosen Miss Farewell, the title of Miss Elegant was given to Ishmeet Kaur and Ritika was named Miss Gait.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CBSE #Environment