Beware of ‘jumlebaaz’ parties, Congress candidate Warring cautions voters

Ludhiana, May 23

Punjab Congress president and party candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today cautioned people against ‘jumlas’ (fake promises’ of different ‘jumlebaazs’ like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which promises the moon during the elections and forget everything afterwards.

Warring made a fervent appeal to the electorate to understand the gravity of the upcoming LS elections. Emphasising the transformative nature of the elections, Warring criticised the Prime Minister for diverting attention from pressing national issues and fostering an environment of fear and hatred.

“These elections are transformative and the future of our democracy depends on it. Vote should be based on past performance and potential, not on fear and propaganda. Together, we can build a better future for our youth and nation,” said Warring.

“You can fool some people sometime and you may fool some people all the time but you cannot fool all people all the time”, he told the BJP and the AAP while reminding them of fake promises which they made but never fulfilled.

During interactions with different sections of people here today, Warring reminded the BJP of promises such as giving Rs 15 lakh to every Indian and generating 2 crore jobs every year and none of the two things was implemented during the ten years of its rule.

He said similarly, AAP had promised to pay Rs 1,000 every month to every woman in the state. He said the AAP was in power for two-and-a-half years now and it had forgotten about the promise. But, he added, the women who were cheated and betrayed have not forgotten and they would make the AAP realise the same on June 1 when they would vote for the Congress.

The state Congress chief said: “In comparison, the Congress had always fulfilled its promises on a priority basis. Moreover, the Congress always works for the poor, the downtrodden and the needy.”

Warring said the Congress had prepared a revolutionary plan for bringing people out of poverty by providing Rs 8,500 every month to every poor family in the country. The amount would be transferred into the bank account of a woman member of the family.

