Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev remembered on martyrdom day

Ludhiana, March 23

The martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev was observed here on Saturday. Residents and members of various organisations paid tributes at the memorial of the martyrs at Jagraon Bridge. People also visited the birthplace of Sukhdev Thapar in Mohalla Naughara.

The Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust performed a yagya at his birthplace, offering homage to the ‘great sons’ of the nation. Meanwhile, members of different organisations and political parties also paid tributes to Sukhdev at Mohalla Naughara.

While paying tributes at Jagraon Bridge, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said Indians have been bestowed with the right to vote after the immense sacrifices made by the freedom fighters during the country’s struggle for independence. She urged the youth to exercise their vote on June 1 to fulfill the wishes of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

She encouraged the youth to use their voting rights wisely to strengthen democracy at the grassroots level. She emphasised that India is a young nation with a significant portion of its population above 18 years of age, and stressed the importance the eligible youth registering and casting their vote honestly.

She added the eligible youth can register themselves as voters with just a click on their computers or tap on mobile phones. She said that for the convenience of the youth, the Election Commission of India has launched the National Voters’ Services Portal (NVSP) and Voter Helpline App. To register as new voters, the youth need to visit the website www.nvsp.in.

