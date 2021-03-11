Bhai Randhir Singh Memorial project hangs fire

Work in progress since 2011, structures constructed under the plan crying for attention

Bhai Randhir Singh Memorial project hangs fire

Wild overgrowth at the Bhai Randhir Singh Memorial project site. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 12

Even after a decade since former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal laid its foundation stone at Narangwal village, the memorial of freedom fighter Bhai Randhir Singh is still a work in progress. Moreover, the structures constructed under the memorial project are crying for attention.

Dilapidated monument at Narangwal village. Tribune photo

Villagers said works such as landscaping and lighting works were still pending and there was no electricity supply in the memorial. Even no staff had been deployed here, leaving it in a state of complete neglect.

Grandson of Bhai Randhir Singh, Kuldeep Singh Grewal, said: “The construction work at the memorial site was almost done by 2017, but the finishing work is still pending. A ‘minar’ was constructed at the memorial site but its few slabs have broken down. We want the government to complete the remaining works, deploy staff and open it for the public at the earliest,” he said.

A minar was constructed at the site but its few slabs have broken down. The govt must complete the pending work, deploy staff and open it for the public. —Kuldeep Singh Grewal, Grandson of Bhai Randhir Singh

A trustee of Bhai Sahib Randhir Singh Trust, Karamjit Singh, said even after 11 years, the memorial project is still incomplete due to the non-releasing of funds by the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs Punjab for remaining works. “The Punjab government had to spend Rs 1.5 crore on the construction of the memorial. Besides, Rs 25 lakh was to be spent on landscaping and electricity supply-related works, which were never done as funds for the same were not released. No furniture and lighting system was ensured there. Also, a library was to be set up at the memorial. Neither the project was completed nor it was opened to the public. The constructed structure at the project site lies in a shambles. Wild grass has grown everywhere,” he said.

He said, “We demand from the government to complete the remaining works at the memorial as soon as possible. The government should deploy required staff to look it.”

Recently, Prof Gurbhajan Singh Gill, Chairman, Punjabi Lok Virasat Academy, had written a letter to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann regarding pending works at the memorial project site.

DC Surabhi Malik said the matter regarding the remaining works at the memorial was taken up before the government and it would be resolved soon.

Notably, Bhai Randhir Singh, who was born at Narangwal, had spent around 16 years of his life in jail during the country’s freedom struggle. He was the founder of the Akhand Kirtani Jatha movement. For his significant contribution to the nation’s freedom, the government had decided to set up a memorial in memory of Bhai Randhir Singh. Around 1.75 acres of land was donated for the memorial, as per the information.

Founded the Akhand Kirtani Jatha

Bhai Randhir Singh spent around 16 years of his life in jail during the freedom struggle. He founded the Akhand Kirtani Jatha movement. For his significant contribution in the nation’s fight for freedom, the government had decided to set up a memorial on his name.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

India-born author Salman Rushdie stabbed in neck at New York event

2
World

Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse 'One-China' policy

3
Punjab

Farmers on warpath, Punjab govt releases Rs 100 cr arrears

4
Brand Connect

Shark Tank Keto Gummies Reviews SCAM ALERT Must Read Before Buying

5
Business

'There will be blood on streets,' Google executives warn employees about layoffs

6
Diaspora

Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye

7
J & K

Har Ghar Tiranga: Families of absconding terrorists hoist Tricolour ahead of Independence Day

8
Nation

'Most uncalled for': India flays Chinese 'hold' on global listing of Pak-based terrorist Abdul Rauf Asghar

9
Entertainment

Nude photoshoot: Mumbai Police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22

10
J & K

J-K IAS officer Shah Faesal reinstated; posted as Deputy Secretary in Union Tourism Ministry

Don't Miss

View All
Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Top News

Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet

Praise, worry in Iran after Salman Rushdie attack; government quiet

It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by pol...

Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye

Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator with damaged liver, likely to lose an eye

According to Rushdie’s agent Andrew Wylie, nerves in his arm...

Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie’s book was justified, taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh

Rajiv Government decision to ban Salman Rushdie's book justified, was taken for law and order reasons: Natwar Singh

Natwar was Minister of State for External Affairs when Rushd...

Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service

Syed Abdul Mueed, son of Pak-based Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, among four J-K employees dismissed from service

All the four employees were dismissed from service under Art...

African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case

African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case

Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP ...

Cities

View All

Lumpy skin disease: 25 head of cattle die at Fatahpur Dairy Complex in Amritsar

Lumpy skin disease: 25 head of cattle die at Fatahpur Dairy Complex in Amritsar

Lumpy skin disease: Husbandry Dept short of staff in Tarn Taran

Woman abandons body of girl outside Golden Temple, held

Dr Jagtar Singh Grewal brought rich history of Punjab, Sikhs to mainstream

‘Mother was cooking food when all of sudden we’re asked to leave Lahore’

Teej event organisers booked for ‘refusing’ food to Dalit girls

Teej event organisers booked for 'refusing' food to Dalit girls in Bathinda village

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Chandigarh creates Guinness World Record for largest human image of waving national flag

Chandigarh creates Guinness World Record for largest human image of waving national flag

Allow OBC quota in GMCH, Chandigarh told

Dadu Majra dump: Work to clear remaining waste to start by Oct 15

Carmel Convent bus attendant Sheela among 31 picked for I-Day honours

15 to receive police medals in Chandigarh

African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case

African woman with recent travel history to Nigeria Delhi's 5th monkeypox case

Yamuna river swells further in Delhi; evacuation efforts being intensified

2,200 cartridges seized ahead of I-Day in Delhi

Delhi Police recover over 2,200 live cartridges ahead of I-Day; 6 held, terror angle not ruled out

Woman moves Delhi High Court to stop her close friend to travel abroad for Euthanasia

All shops across city remain shut

All shops across Jalandhar remain shut

e-auction of 127 prime properties in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala from August 15

Survival under threat, not going anywhere until dues cleared, say Farmers protesting in Phagwara

Rehearsal in full swing for I-Day in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr: Pension camps for social scheme beneficiaries from August 17

Notorious gangster lands in police net

Notorious gangster lands in police net in Ludhiana

Scars of 1947 still etched in their memories

Congress MP Ravneet Bittu's PA attacked in Ludhiana

2 abandoned vehicles keep cops on toes

‘Parwasi Sahit Sammelan’ organised

Patiala city to get canal-based water by 2023

Patiala city to get canal-based water by 2023

Covid cases on rise, 3 deaths in 12 days reported from Patiala district

Patiala linemen union protests test, seeks regular jobs