Bittu files plaint against MLA Gogi

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 18

MP Ravneet Singh Bittu today lodged a complaint with the Commissioner of Police (CP), Ludhiana, against sitting MLA Gurpreet Gogi for allegedly making a derogatory remark against him. The complaint was submitted to the CP by a delegation comprising former councillors Jaswinder Thukral, Dilraj Singh, Harkaran Vaid and other leaders of the Congress.

In the complaint, Bittu alleged that the MLA made a derogatory remark that hurt religious sentiments. He stated: “As a Sikh, I was targeted by Gogi, who made derogatory remark regarding my turban. Besides, he also circulated the video on social media to hurt religious sentiments, humiliate, and defame me.”

Bittu has demanded registration of a criminal case against Gogi. The MLA could not be reached for comments.

