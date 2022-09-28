Ravneet Bittu: Real issues ignored in Punjab Vidhan Sabha session

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 27

Lok Sabha MP Ravneet Singh Bittu today said Aam Aadmi Party MLAs were busy finding faults in previous governments during the Vidhan Sabha session while the real issues had taken a back seat.

Addressing a press conference here, Bittu said Bhakra Beas Management Board had no representation from Punjab, whereas Haryana was not bothered because it had its own party’s ruling government at the centre but it was Punjab, which was the real sufferer as the entire decisions were being taken by the Chairman (from the Central government).

“Instead of looking at this grave matter, the Aam Aadmi Part is busy in mudslinging, which is unfortunate. They should call an all-party meeting and write to the Centre to include members from Punjab as well, as was done in previous times,” Bittu said.

Besides, he said Bikram Majithia came out from jail because the AAP government had failed to plead the case properly and had changed the SIT. “How can drug trafficking be stopped when Majithia is out again?” he asked.

They are trying to show the majority, which was not required. “Today, the AAP is trembling because they feel that their own MLAs have been secretly purchased by Bharatiya Janata Party or other parties. If this is so, they should name the person, who is calling MLAs of the AAP to join the BJP or other party. They are mum on this too,” Bittu said.

Today, Bhagwant Mann says he wants to ask Charanjit Singh Channi (former Punjab CM) why he signed wrong files. “He should rather focus on what he can do for Punjab rather than looking into the past,” Bittu said.

