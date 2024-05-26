Book seller killed in altercation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 25

A bookstore owner was killed after altercation at Wadi Haibowal here on Friday. The deceased was identified as Darshan Lal.

The complainant, Punit Marwaha, the deceased’s son, said on May 24, Paramjit Singh Bhalla came to our home and starting arguing with us. After sometime, he started beating up his father. As his father fell down, he suffered some injury on his head following which his father was taken to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The complainant alleged that the accused had also abused his mother and sister before attacking his father. The police should take strict action him, he said.

