Book seller killed in altercation

Ludhiana, May 25
A bookstore owner was killed after altercation at Wadi Haibowal here on Friday. The deceased was identified as Darshan Lal.
The complainant, Punit Marwaha, the deceased’s son, said on May 24, Paramjit Singh Bhalla came to our home and starting arguing with us. After sometime, he started beating up his father. As his father fell down, he suffered some injury on his head following which his father was taken to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
The complainant alleged that the accused had also abused his mother and sister before attacking his father. The police should take strict action him, he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 newborns die in fire at children's hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar
Action is being initiated against the owner of the hospital
Health secretary not responding, Delhi health minister orders inquiry into newborn deaths in East Delhi hospital
The Health Minister has ordered a speedy inquiry into the in...
Punjab Police, BSF bust drug smuggling racket; arrest 7 members
Seize 5.47 kg heroin, Rs 1.7 lakh drug money and 40 cartridg...
Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall by Sunday midnight
The severe cyclone is set to bring extremely heavy rain in t...
Rajkot game zone fire: SIT holds meeting; DNA samples collected for identification of victims
The bodies were charred beyond recognition