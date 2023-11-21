 Buddha Nullah fencing project faces setback : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Buddha Nullah fencing project faces setback

Buddha Nullah fencing project faces setback

It is still uncertain whether the remaining work under the project will be completed in future or not

Buddha Nullah fencing project faces setback

Chain link fencing installed to prevent solid waste in Buddha Nullah are about to fall near New Deep Nagar. Inderjeet Verma



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 20

The reckless and unauthorised dumping of solid waste persists as a major concern in the highly polluted Buddha Nullah and other open drains across the city. Each year, a substantial amount of solid waste accumulates in different drains of the city.

In an effort to prevent solid waste dumping in the Buddha Nullah, a smart city mission project involving the installation of chain link fencing along a 14 km stretch of Buddha Nullah under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation (MC) was launched in November 2020. The estimated cost of this project was Rs 13.39 crore. However, the project, originally scheduled for completion by December 2021, encountered delays and was subsequently stopped with work pending at different locations. It is still uncertain whether the remaining works under the project will be completed or not in the future.

Notably, MC had also devised a plan to install around 224 gates along the nullah to facilitate future cleaning and ongoing project work was stalled last year. Currently, chain link fencing remains uninstalled at various locations, undermining the intended purpose of installing these fences.

During the recent rainy season, erosion along the banks of Buddha Nullah led to the collapse of several fence units into the nullah, particularly near the New Kundanpuri area. Additionally, there is a looming risk of more fence units falling into the nullah at various locations due to the lack of attention from the MC. A tilted fencing portion near New Deep Nagar is about to fall into the nullah.

Environmental activist Col CM Lakhanpal (retired) said officials had previously asserted that approximately 75 per cent of the chain-link fencing project had been completed. He stressed the importance for the civic body to guarantee the proper completion of the remaining work and rectify the shortcomings in the project that were encountered during the previous phase. Failure to complete the remaining work would render the entire project purposeless, he said.

Col Lakhanpal also recommended that the municipal corporation should install CCTVs and deploy staff to monitor and deter individuals who illegally dump waste into the Buddha Nullah. Additionally, he suggested placing dustbins near the nullah to facilitate the collection of solid waste and prevent people from disposing of waste in the nullah.

Additionally, it should be noted that waste is being dumped in several other drains in the vicinity of Bhadaur House, Damoria Bridge, Shingar Cinema Road and Barewal Drain near Haibowal Dairy Complex within the city. A resident Gaganpreet Singh emphasised the necessity for authorities to implement effective measures to curb the dumping of any form of waste into water bodies.

An MC official said that the recent meeting of a Vidhan Sabha Committee concluded with a decision to stop the remaining chain link fencing project work along the Buddha Nullah, discontinuing any further progress. There was still pending work along a 4 km stretch adjacent to the Buddha Nullah but it will not be carried out now as per the decision, he said.

Chairman of the Vidhan Sabha Committee, Daljeet Singh Grewal, the MLA for Ludhiana East, said that there were flaws in the chain link fencing project and it has been stopped as of now. The existing fencing was installed in an improper manner and no provision was left for cleaning the nullah at various locations, he added.

MC commissioner, Sandeep Rishi said that he would look into the matter.

#Buddha Nullah Ludhiana


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Viral video: Alcohol, meat 'served' at 'dance party' at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara complex; Sikh leaders demand dissolution of PMU headed by Muslims

2
Trending

Raymond chief Gautam Singhania may share wealth of over Rs 11,000 crore post separation: Report

3
Entertainment

Punjabi singer Gurnam Bhullar gets married, Harbhajan Mann adds glamour with performance

4
Diaspora

Sixth body recovered in London house fire that killed 5 Indian-origin people

5
India

IAF scrambles Rafale fighter jets to search for 'UFO' sighted near Imphal airport

6
Trending

Harbhajan Singh faces online bashing for 'cricket ki kitni samajh hogi' remark about Anushka Sharma and Athiya Shetty during commentary

7
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan's mysterious message sparks buzz as India faces World Cup heartbreak: 'Kuch bhi toh...'

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin man dies in car accident in US

9
Punjab

Pakistan's Kartarpur management says no alcohol served or dance party at Gurdwara reception held for stakeholders

10
World Cup 2023

'Heartbreaking moment for every fan': Anushka Sharma hugs Virat Kohli after team India's loss in World Cup final

Don't Miss

View All
After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Top News

Wider pipe installed for food supply to workers; global expert visits site

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Wider pipe installed for food supply to workers; global expert visits site

New drilling machines on way to Silkyara tunnel | Vertical p...

2+2 Meeting: India, Australia vow to firm up defence, maritime ties

2+2 Meeting: India, Australia vow to firm up defence, maritime ties

Indo-Pacific, West Asia figure in talks

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

2-day winter sessionof Punjab Vidhan Sabha from November 28

2-day winter session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha from November 28

Six arrested for burning crop residue in Kaithal

Six arrested for burning crop residue in Kaithal

Released on bail later


Cities

View All

Fiery rightist Milei elected Prez of Argentina , vows ‘drastic’ changes

Fiery rightist Milei elected Prez of Argentina , vows ‘drastic’ changes

Houthis hijack India-bound vessel, take 25 hostage

Police bust Rs 14L hawala racket, probe drug smuggling module

Protests over penalising of farmers on pretext of crop residue burning

district, Gurdaspur PCCTU members extend support to protesting Batala college teachers

Revoke red entries in land records, say farm unions

Revoke red entries in land records, say farm unions

144 FIRs registered for stubble burning in Bathinda; teams formed to keep vigil

Registration of fuel-based vehicles: MP, Mayor for complete removal of capping

Registration of fuel-based vehicles: MP, Mayor for complete removal of capping

PGI incident raises security concerns

Gold worth Rs 1.8 crore seized at SBSI Airport

CBI nabs Verka official taking Rs 30K in bribe

6 pupils, 2 teachers hurt in Morni mishap

Delhi air quality worsens after easing of restrictions

Delhi air quality worsens after easing of restrictions

‘Absurd content on Kejri’: AAP moves EC against BJP over social media posts

Delhi excise policy case: SC notice to Centre, ED on MP’s plea

L-G clears enrolment of 10K home guards

Delhi extends friendship agreement with Japan’s Fukuoka for three years

NRI dies after minor scuffle with neighbours, probe underway

NRI dies after minor scuffle with neighbours, probe underway

Seechewal to distribute 25,000 saplings in ‘green nagar kirtans’

AAP taking credit for schemes of Central govt: Minister Som Parkash

Armed Forces Flag Day: Cycle rally receives rousing welcome at War Memorial in city

JCT mgmt, PSPCL fail to break deadlock over payment of power bill

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

Youth nabbed with 510 grams of heroin

Subsidy for setting up biogas plant using stubble proving inadequate

Poor law & order will propel flight of industry, says Sukhbir

Dengue stings 12 more in district

PUTA up in arms about new examination policy

PUTA up in arms about new examination policy

Police hold seminar on drugs awareness at TIET

Patiala Foundation commemorates Day of Remembrance

Event held at Police DAV Public