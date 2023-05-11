Bus rams into stationary truck on national highway, 15 hurt

Our Correspondent

Doraha, May 10

A Punjab Roadways bus, plying from Yamuna Nagar to Amritsar, today rammed into a stationary truck on the National Highway-1, near Doraha, early this morning.

A Honda car, which was behind the bus, also crashed into the bus. Fifteen passengers travelling in the bus reportedly sustained injuries in the mishap. The truck and the bus, along with their drivers, have been taken into custody by the Doraha police. However, no case was registered till the filling of the report.

The car which bumped into the bus in Doraha on Wednesday morning.

A Patti depot roadways bus (bearing registration number PB 02EG 4529) that was coming from the Yamuna Nagar side and heading towards Amritsar, rammed into a stationary truck number (PB 03 X 7675) on the national highway near Doraha at 7.20 am. At the same time, the driver of a Honda car number unaware of the mishap, bumped his vehicle into the bus. The bus driver has been identified as Harjinder Singh of Tarn Taran while the driver of the truck, Harwinder Singh, is a resident of Chak Vasan in Gurdaspur district.

According to the onlookers, nearly 15 passengers, who were travelling in the bus, sustained injuries and were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Khanna. The passengers have alleged that the accident occurred due to rash driving by the bus driver.

Investigating officer Hardam Singh said by the time the police reached the scene, accident victims had been taken in some private vehicle to the hospital.

“We have, however, taken the bus as well as the truck along with their drivers into our custody. The truck had developed a technical snag and was stationed on the national highway when the bus driver rammed the vehicle into it. While around 15 passengers are said to have sustained injuries, we have not received any official statement from any of the passengers on the basis of which a case can be registered. The car driver escaped unhurt,” he said.