Cattle remains found in canal

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 27

The remains of over 24 cows were reportedly found in the Sirhind canal at Pawat village near Machhiwara Sahib on Friday. Some passers-by after noticing the floating bovine parts informed the police. Shiv Sena leaders led by Raman Wadhera reached the spot.

Station House Officer Machhiwara Inspector Vijay Kumar had also reached the spot for conducting investigation.

The SHO said bovine parts were packed in the sacks and were floating in the canal. It seemed that some miscreants after killing cows and extracting flesh, dumped remains in the canal. Bovine parts seems to be of over two dozen cows.

“We are registering a case under Cow Slaughtering Act against the unknown accused and probe is on to trace the accused,” added SHO.