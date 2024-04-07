CIA nabs Bihar native with illegal weapon

Ludhiana, April 6
The CIA wing of Ludhiana nabbed a man and seized an illegal weapon from him. He has been identified as Rohit Kumar Mishra (36), a native of Bihar, at present staying in Mundian Kalan.
CIA in-charge inspector Beant Juneja said acting on a tip-off, the CIA team stopped the motorcycle-borne man at a naka. The officials seized a .315 bore pistol and three cartridges from him. A case was registered and further investigation was launched to inquire about the illegal weapon supplier from whom the suspect had bought the gun.
