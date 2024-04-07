CIA nabs Bihar native with illegal weapon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 6

The CIA wing of Ludhiana nabbed a man and seized an illegal weapon from him. He has been identified as Rohit Kumar Mishra (36), a native of Bihar, at present staying in Mundian Kalan.

CIA in-charge inspector Beant Juneja said acting on a tip-off, the CIA team stopped the motorcycle-borne man at a naka. The officials seized a .315 bore pistol and three cartridges from him. A case was registered and further investigation was launched to inquire about the illegal weapon supplier from whom the suspect had bought the gun.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar