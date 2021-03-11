Ludhiana civic body cuts 10 more sewer connections in 9 illegal colonies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 22

On the second day of the drive against illegal colonies, the Municipal Corporation on Friday disconnected 10 more sewer connections of such colonies.

According to information, the sewerage connections of Mandeep Colony on Lohara Road, New Mahadev Nagar, Mahadev Nagar, Connaught Place on 33-Ft Road and New Samrat Colony have been disconnected. Besides these, five connections in four areas — Flower Enclave and Dhir Colony, both on Kakowal Road, Mahavir Dyeing Complex area on Guru Vihar Road and a colony on Kailash Nagar Road — were also disconnected.

The MC is yet to fix the responsibility of officials who had turned blind eyes when the illegal colonies were being developed under their noses. After MC disconnected the sewerage connections, hundreds of people who had purchased plots in such illegal colonies are being forced to suffer.

“The coloniser had not informed the residents that the sewerage connections are illegal in his colony. Instead of harassing the residents, the government should act against the colonisers who developed illegal colonies and the officials concerned who did not take action against violations earlier. If the illegal colonies were not allowed to be developed by the authorities, the residents would not have purchased plots in unauthorised colonies by spending their lifetime savings”, a resident of an illegal colony said.