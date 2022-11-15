Cop dies by 'suicide' at police station

Ludhiana, November 14
A head constable allegedly died by suicide at the Dugri police station here on Monday. The deceased has been identified as head constable Baljinder Singh, who was said to be around 45 years old. He was a resident of Bhourla village under the Samrala tehsil in Ludhiana district.
Victim Was in depression due to poor health: Kin
The SHO at the Dugri police station, inspector Madhu Bala, said according to the family of head constable Baljinder Singh, he used to remain ill due to which he was in depression. The body had been sent for autopsy.
This morning, his body was found hanging from grills of a room at the police station that falls under the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate. The incident came to light when his colleagues went to serve him morning tea in the room, located on the first floor of the station building. Afterwards, they informed higher officials and his family about the incident.
Station House Officer (SHO) at the Dugri police station inspector Madhu Bala alleged that Baljinder Singh hanged himself this morning.
She said according to his family, he used to remain ill, due to which he was in depression. The body had been sent for autopsy.
No suicide note was recovered, the SHO added.
The deceased was survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
