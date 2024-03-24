Couple booked for misbehaving with SMO, doctor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 23

The Khanna police today registered a case against a couple who misbehaved with the Senior Medical Officer (SMO) and a doctor of the Civil Hospital, Khanna.

The suspects have been identified as Balwinder Kumar and his wife. Complainant Dr Gurvinder Singh, Senior Medical Officer at the Civil Hospital, Khanna, said Balwinder Kumar, an employee of the PSPCL, and his wife visited the Civil Hospital for getting a medico-legal report (MLR).

The complainant told the police that when he, along with Dr Sudhanshu Arya, was carrying out examination, Balwinder and his wife turned furious and misbehaved with them. They also passed abusive remarks against them.

The Khanna police registered a case against the suspects under Sections 353 and 186 of the IPC. They are yet to be arrested.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.