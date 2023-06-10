Covid warrior’s kin gets Rs 50L compensation

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 9

In a healing touch, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday handed over a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to the mother of a PRTC driver who lost his life while discharging services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Handing over the cheque to Mohinder Kaur, mother of driver Manjit Singh, on the sidelines of a function to dedicate a Regional Driving Training Centre at Tolewal village here today, Mann said Manjit was a frontline Covid warrior who laid down his life while serving the people.

“The then government had offered a meagre compensation to the family, prompting the AAP to launch a state-wide protest to demand higher compensation. The AAP had promised Rs 50 lakh as minimum compensation for Manjit’s family,” said Mann.

Manjit died of a massive heart attack on April 26, 2020 while on special duty to rescue Sikh pilgrims stranded at Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra during the lockdown.

Govt to constitute Sadak Suraksha Force

Taking cognisance of the highest death toll due to road accidents in the state, the government has announced that it will constitute Sadak Suraksha Force.

“We have decided to do our best to minimise preventable road accidents,” said Bhagwant Singh Mann. The CM hoped that members of the SSF would be able to prevent accidents by clearing passages and shifting injured to nearest hospitals promptly.