Despite efforts, English remains a nightmare for PSEB students

Ludhiana, April 19

The data of Class X results suggests that English still remains a nightmare for students studying in government and private schools, affiliated to the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). A total of 3,345 students failed to clear the English exam, though it’s not just English that troubles students — many of them suffered setbacks in regional languages such as Punjabi, which 1,415 students did not pass.

Kuldip Saini, a retired senior teacher from Rajpura, said, “We have the detailed results with us, including the number of students appearing for a particular exam subject wise and that of students who passed. We calculated the number of students who failed to clear the exam.”

As per the data, in English 3,345 students and in science, 1,919 students could not pass. After this, the number of students failing in various subjects was — 1,415 in Punjabi, 1239 in maths, 1209 in social studies, 604 in Hindi, and 425 in computer science.

A principal wishing not to be quoted said English has always been a tough subject for students of government schools. “There are many reasons for that. They come from backgrounds, where hardly any communication takes place in English and they do not have grip over the language. Psychologically, the students in rural areas feel that they cannot compete with those in urban areas or those studying in private schools. The most important reason is the severe staff crunch. There is no clarity with the department regarding staff shortage of various subjects,” said the principal.

“We cannot help it because ultimately, it is the teachers who are blamed. We have to perform duties other than teaching the students. Even now, we are going for election duties. We have to go to block offices to collect kinnows for the students’ mid-day meal, which is not our duty. One teacher is asked to teach many subjects as hundreds of posts are lying vacant in government schools. The focus gets distracted in other works and casts shadow on the results.”

DEO Harjinder Singh said he did not have the record of the number of posts lying vacant in government schools. “It is an ongoing process. Some are filled immediately, sometimes teachers retire. As far as the number of failed students is concerned, I feel it is not that alarming as over 2 lakh students took the exam all over Punjab,” he said.

