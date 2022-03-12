Domestic help attempts to commit robbery, 2 nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 11

A newly employed domestic help along with his accomplices attempted to commit robbery at his owner’s house in BRS Nagar. The house owner, Seema Aggarwal, after noticing the attempt in CCTV cameras, called her neighbours, who reached the house, and nabbed two robbers, who were also carrying sharp weapons.

Seema said on Thursday night she was alone at house and sitting in her room. “While I was scanning the CCTV cameras, I noticed that our domestic help Raju along with his five accomplices first attacked our another domestic help Pardeep and barged into the house. They were heading towards my room. I locked my room and called my neighbours,” added Seema. When the neighbours came, four robbers, including Raju, managed to escape, while two, Shaym and Vinod, were nabbed and handed over to the police. —