Drive to motivate addicts to shun drugs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 19

The Crime Investigating Agency (CIA)-I today launched a novel initiative to motivate addicts to shun drugs. A special counselling session was held at the CIA office on Tajpur Road, which was attended by three drug addicts and their family members.

These addicts (youths) belong to well to do families of Jamalpur and GTB Nagar. Their addiction to heroin has made lives of their families’ hell. A counselling session was held by the ACP (Crime), Harbhinder Bhalla, along with the CIA Inspector, Beant Juneja, today.

“The police have started this initiative to ensure that addicts shun drugs with proper counselling and by getting required treatment. Today, we interacted with three addicts, who have been hooked to drugs from the past few years,” Juneja told The Tribune.

“After over an hour long interaction with addicts, they agreed to shun drugs. We will also try to help such addicts take part in social initiatives so that they stay away from people, who take drugs,” Juneja added. These three addicts were not ready to get treatment, but today in the presence of their family members, they agreed and were taken to the de-addition centre, Juneja said.

Now, they would get regular treatment and the CIA team would also ensure random meetings with these addicts, Juneja added. “We appeal to parents, whose wards are facing drug addiction problem, to bring their children for counselling. Together we will wipe out this menace from society,” Juneja added.