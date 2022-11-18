 Dumping of waste continues in Sidhwan Canal, residents move NGT : The Tribune India

Dumping of waste continues in Sidhwan Canal, residents move NGT

Give directions to civic body, Irrigation Department, PPCB to ensure removal of garbage, says petition

Dumping of waste continues in Sidhwan Canal, residents move NGT

Residents say the authorities must act to avoid Sidhwan Canal from becoming another Buddha Nullah.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 17

As the government departments concerned failed to prevent the dumping of non-biodegradable waste, including plastic bags, in the Sidhwan Canal, four city residents have moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The residents — Kuldeep Singh Khaira, Kapil Arora, Amandeep Singh Bains and Vikas Arora — have filed a petition with the tribunal to prevent the dumping of garbage in the canal. They said the Sidhwan Canal should be prevented from becoming another Buddha Nullah.

The Chief Secretary of Punjab, Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana, Chairman and Chief Engineer of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Executive Engineer of Irrigation Department, MC Commissioner and GLADA Chief Administrator have been made respondents in the petition.

Kuldeep Singh Khaira said the condition of the Sidhwan Canal that passes through Ludhiana was getting worse day by day due to the dumping of garbage by violators. “The waste from the MC’s garbage dump, which is located on the bank of Sidhwan Canal (near Gill Bridge), also falls in the canal. The authorities have completely failed to prevent water pollution due to the dumping of waste,” he said.

Khaira further said: “Children from slum areas along the canal are also exposed to harmful diseases and their lives are at risk because of a deliberate ignorance by the MC and the Irrigation Department. Non-biodegradable material can be seen dumped in the canal bed and the canal has now started looking like a nullah but the authorities have failed to implement the law. The PPCB is also silent on the issue.”

Vikas Arora, a resident, said despite being aware of the congregations of devotees on the occasion of various festivals at different locations along the canal, no arrangements had been made by the administration to prevent the dumping of non-biodegradable material in the canal during these festivals.

Amandeep Singh Bains alleged that the landline number — mentioned on a billboard with the warning (in Punjabi), “Dumping of garbage in Sidhwan Canal strictly prohibited,” which had been put up by the Irrigation Department — did not exist. It is a well-known fact that as per the directions of the Supreme Court, the NGT and the provisions of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the dumping of any type of garbage in any source of water is illegal, he added.

Kapil Arora said in the plea filed with the NGT, the tribunal has been requested to issue directions to the Chief Secretary of Punjab to prepare a concrete action plan for the cleaning of the canal after temporarily restricting the flow of water. The plea also seeks the removal of encroachments and installation of CCTV cameras from Doraha to Dewatwal village for the identification of those violating the law.

“We have also requested the NGT to issue directions to the administration, the MC and GLADA to make necessary arrangements during festivals and place garbage bins at road junctions of the colonies at Sidhwan Canal road to prevent the dumping of garbage”, he said.

Reacting to the development, a senior official of the MC’s O&M branch on Thursday said the Sidhwan canal came under the jurisdiction of Irrigation Department and had not been handed over to the Municipal Corporation.

Around a week ago, an executive engineer of the Irrigation Department had stated that an estimate was being prepared to clean the canal.

Not under MC’s jurisdiction: official

Reacting to the development, a senior official of the MC’s O&M branch on Thursday said the Sidhwan canal came under the jurisdiction of Irrigation Department and had not been handed over to the Municipal Corporation. Around a week ago, an executive engineer of the Irrigation Department had stated that an estimate was being prepared to clean the canal.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Science Technology

WhatsApp rolls out new feature to view profile photos within group chats

2
Nation

Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police

3
Entertainment

Daljeet Kaur Khangura, Punjabi film industry's Hema Malini, dies at 69

4
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

5
Punjab

2 men arrested in Amritsar for carrying hand grenades

6
Haryana

Protest for Ahir regiment on Friday; Gurugram police plan diversions, issue advisory

7
Ludhiana

Narcotics Control Bureau seizes 20kg heroin in Ludhiana

8
Trending

Rahul Gandhi trolled as Nepal's national anthem plays at Bharat Jodo Yatra instead of India's; BJP slams Congress leader over goof-up

9
Business

Amazon begins layoffs across company; expected to cut 10,000 jobs

10
Brand Connect

Speculative altcoins Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) lose trading volume, Investors switch to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Don't Miss

View All
Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air
Ludhiana

Air purifier sales shoot up as Ludhiana gasps for fresh air

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines
World

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Top News

Review release of Rajiv case convicts: Government to SC

Review release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts: Government to Supreme Court

Congress calls it belated wisdom

Cop27 draft omits India’s proposal on fossil fuels

COP27 draft omits India's proposal on fossil fuels

Had sought phasing down of all fossil fuels

UK in recession, Hunt raises taxes

UK in recession, Jeremy Hunt raises taxes

US trekker’s death in Dharamsala raises questions over delayed rescue

US trekker's death in Dharamsala raises questions over delayed rescue

Foreign national sent out distress message to hotel owners |...

2 shooters among 3 held for dera follower’s killing

2 shooters among 3 held for Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh's killing

Six accused now in police custody


Cities

View All

People suffer, protesting farmers shift stir venue to Kathunangal toll plaza

People suffer, protesting farmers shift stir venue to Kathunangal toll plaza

Sudhir Suri murder case: Sandeep Singh sent to judicial custody

2 smugglers held in Amritsar, grenade seized

Articles of Sikh faith

Roadside vendors, food stalls a nuisance in Amritsar

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Man carrying petrol bottle climbs atop Bathinda DAC

Demanding crop loss relief, farmers block roads and toll plaza in Bathinda, Mansa

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Haphazard debris dumping on despite 22 listed locations

Haphazard debris dumping on despite 22 listed locations in Chandigarh

Develop Sukhna Lake area as carbon sink: UNDP

Chandigarh: Cab surge price can't exceed 1.5 times base fare

Chandigarh University 'video leak' case: Mohali police drop charges against two

Must ensure Transgender Welfare Board has teeth: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla to be produced before Delhi court virtually

Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla's police custody, allows narco test

Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Satyendar Jain

Shradha murder case: Aaftab Poonawala to be taken to Himachal, Uttarakhand — places he visited with live-in partner, say police

Shradha murder case: What is narco test accused Aaftab Poonawala will be subjected to

Watch: Delhi cab driver's fluent Sanskrit conversation with passenger goes viral

Cops solve murder case, 1 held

Minister inaugurates Udarian Bal Vikas Mela, Sakhi Centre

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Man arrested with stolen motorcycle

Online system to collect Tehbazari fee launched

Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized

Excise raid at 4 godowns, 1K cases of liquor seized

Paddy arrival dips 4% as yield down by 2% in dist

Nawanshahr man dies in road mishap

BJP leaders allege violations at parking lots across city

4 of robbers' gang held, mobiles, vehicles seized

Farmers stay put, traffic goes haywire in Patiala

Farmers stay put, traffic goes haywire in Patiala

Naib Tehsildar recruitment ‘scam’: Suspects helped candidates cheat in Haryana exams too

Patiala district sees another dengue death, 31 new cases

Patiala civic body purchases four garbage-lifting vehicles

Patiala: Avoid junk food, students told