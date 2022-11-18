Dumping of waste continues in Sidhwan Canal, residents move NGT

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 17

As the government departments concerned failed to prevent the dumping of non-biodegradable waste, including plastic bags, in the Sidhwan Canal, four city residents have moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The residents — Kuldeep Singh Khaira, Kapil Arora, Amandeep Singh Bains and Vikas Arora — have filed a petition with the tribunal to prevent the dumping of garbage in the canal. They said the Sidhwan Canal should be prevented from becoming another Buddha Nullah.

The Chief Secretary of Punjab, Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana, Chairman and Chief Engineer of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Executive Engineer of Irrigation Department, MC Commissioner and GLADA Chief Administrator have been made respondents in the petition.

Kuldeep Singh Khaira said the condition of the Sidhwan Canal that passes through Ludhiana was getting worse day by day due to the dumping of garbage by violators. “The waste from the MC’s garbage dump, which is located on the bank of Sidhwan Canal (near Gill Bridge), also falls in the canal. The authorities have completely failed to prevent water pollution due to the dumping of waste,” he said.

Khaira further said: “Children from slum areas along the canal are also exposed to harmful diseases and their lives are at risk because of a deliberate ignorance by the MC and the Irrigation Department. Non-biodegradable material can be seen dumped in the canal bed and the canal has now started looking like a nullah but the authorities have failed to implement the law. The PPCB is also silent on the issue.”

Vikas Arora, a resident, said despite being aware of the congregations of devotees on the occasion of various festivals at different locations along the canal, no arrangements had been made by the administration to prevent the dumping of non-biodegradable material in the canal during these festivals.

Amandeep Singh Bains alleged that the landline number — mentioned on a billboard with the warning (in Punjabi), “Dumping of garbage in Sidhwan Canal strictly prohibited,” which had been put up by the Irrigation Department — did not exist. It is a well-known fact that as per the directions of the Supreme Court, the NGT and the provisions of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the dumping of any type of garbage in any source of water is illegal, he added.

Kapil Arora said in the plea filed with the NGT, the tribunal has been requested to issue directions to the Chief Secretary of Punjab to prepare a concrete action plan for the cleaning of the canal after temporarily restricting the flow of water. The plea also seeks the removal of encroachments and installation of CCTV cameras from Doraha to Dewatwal village for the identification of those violating the law.

“We have also requested the NGT to issue directions to the administration, the MC and GLADA to make necessary arrangements during festivals and place garbage bins at road junctions of the colonies at Sidhwan Canal road to prevent the dumping of garbage”, he said.

Reacting to the development, a senior official of the MC’s O&M branch on Thursday said the Sidhwan canal came under the jurisdiction of Irrigation Department and had not been handed over to the Municipal Corporation.

Around a week ago, an executive engineer of the Irrigation Department had stated that an estimate was being prepared to clean the canal.

Not under MC’s jurisdiction: official

Reacting to the development, a senior official of the MC’s O&M branch on Thursday said the Sidhwan canal came under the jurisdiction of Irrigation Department and had not been handed over to the Municipal Corporation. Around a week ago, an executive engineer of the Irrigation Department had stated that an estimate was being prepared to clean the canal.