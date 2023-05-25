Eradicating drug menace real tribute to martyr, says minister

Our Correspondent

Raikot, May 24

Community prayers, blood donation camp, mini-marathon from Raikot to Sarabha and other patriotic events marked the celebrations held to commemorate the birth anniversary of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, one of the youngest martyrs of the freedom struggle.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh was the chief guest at a function held at the native village of the martyr. On the occasion, the minister exhorted residents of the region to associate with the crusade launched by the state government against the drug abuse and trafficking.

“The real tribute to Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha would be eradicating the drug menace from the state,” said Balbir Singh, while paying floral tributes to the martyr.

Identifying drug abuse as a major impediment in strengthening the economy of the state, the minister said the state government was committed to transforming the dreams of martyrs into reality.

He added that the government would soon open ‘Parivartan Kendras’ throughout the state where drug victims will be counselled, treated and rehabilitated. “We will ensure that the rescued addicts are trained for various vocations so that they can become self-dependent,” Balbir Singh said.

He added that Sehat Committees would also be constituted to keep a vigil on drug menace in their respective areas.

The Health Minister said the freedom fighters had made supreme sacrifices for the welfare of future generations and holistic progress of the country and the state.

Later, he and other leaders of various organisations garlanded the statue of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha. The minister also inaugurated a blood donation camp in which more than 100 volunteers donated blood.

In the morning, Jagraon ADC Major Amit Sareen flagged off a marathon that started from the Raikot bus stop and concluded near the statue of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha at Sarabha village on Pakhowal road. A Bhog of Sukhmani Sahib path was also held at the Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha Memorial College earlier.

Raikot MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar, Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur, Markfed chairman Amandeep Singh Mohi, District Planning Board president Sharanpal Singh Makkar, and Colonel (retd) Mandip Singh Grewal were among others who paid tributes to the martyr.

