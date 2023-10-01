Event organised

Tribune News Service

BVM School, Udham Singh Nagar

Ludhiana: BVM Senior Secondary School, Udham Singh Nagar, organised an event to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri ahead of their birth anniversaries on Saturday. A student spoke about Mahatma Gandhi's contributions to India's freedom struggle. Principal Ranju Mangal urged everyone to seek inspiration from the two leaders and adopt their values and principles.

