Event organised

BVM School, Udham Singh Nagar
Ludhiana: BVM Senior Secondary School, Udham Singh Nagar, organised an event to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri ahead of their birth anniversaries on Saturday. A student spoke about Mahatma Gandhi's contributions to India's freedom struggle. Principal Ranju Mangal urged everyone to seek inspiration from the two leaders and adopt their values and principles.
