Ex-official of Edu Dept gets 5-yr jail in graft case

Legal Correspondent
Ludhiana, March 21
The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Ajit Atri has sentenced former district manager of the Education Department, Anil Kumar Sharma (67), a resident of Mohalla Kanri, Malerkotla, Sangrur district, in a corruption case.
He was facing accusation of embezzling Rs 97,40,979 while supplying/selling books during his posting at the Regional Office here. The court has ordered him to undergo five-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) with a fine of Rs 20,000.
A case was registered against the accused on the complaint of Gurinder Pal Singh, the then Secretary, Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Sahibzada Singh Nagar (Mohali).
The complainant had stated that the board developed different regional offices in Punjab, wherein district managers used to collect examination forms and examination fees from students, besides supplying books related to the Block and Welfare Department/Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in the district concerned and selling books at regional offices.
The head office situated at SAS Nagar, Mohali, used to conduct audit of the supplied/sold books by sending different audit teams to regional offices and if any discrepancy comes to the light, appropriate action was taken as per rules. The teams were sent to the Regional Office, Ludhiana, and from audits conducted by them from time to time as well as from reports produced, a total loss of Rs 97,40,979 was found in the sale and supply of books during the period, from April 1, 2009, to August 31, 2012.
Besides, bills amounting to Rs 16,00,000 for the books supplied to the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan through the Regional Office during academic year 2011-2012 and for books supplied to the Welfare Department and the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan during 2010-2011 were sent to Anil Kumar Sharma, district manager, Regional Office, Ludhiana, on various occasions but he did not apprise the head office of the same. Hence, a departmental inquiry was initiated against him and store keeper Ravinder Sharma and both were found guilty, the complainant added.
During the trial, the suspect pleaded innocene but after appreciating the evidence of the prosecution, the court found him guilty. The case against co-accused Ravinder is yet to be decided.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...