Faculty development programme concludes

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 24

University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre, under supervision of director, Prof Aman Amrit Cheema, organised seven-day faculty development programme (FDP) on “Multi-faceted justice: Law and beyond.”

On the inaugural day a lecture on the topie “Climate justice: Only one earth” was delivered by Prof Arvind Jasrotia, Registrar, University of Jammu. The valedictory session was held today. The session was started by Prof Manoj Sinha, Director, Indian Law Institute. The next speaker Prof PP Mitra from the School of Law, UPES, Dehradun, dealt insightfully with the concept of justice, from the Greco-Romanic period to the Indian Constitution.

Later, Prof Debarati Halder, Parul University, Vadodara, spoke about societal challenges for justice. Prof Subir S Bhatnagar, VC, RMLNLU, Lucknow, spoke on the occasion.

“The FDP turned was a success. The programme saw the participation of a multitude of speakers and an inquisitive audience, which dealt with a broad range of topics from human rights, gender empowerment, judicial activism, patent rights to the environmental issues and climate change,” said Dr Harpreet Kaur Vohra, University Institute of Laws.

