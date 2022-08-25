Faculty development programme concludes

Ludhiana, August 24
University Institute of Laws, Panjab University Regional Centre, under supervision of director, Prof Aman Amrit Cheema, organised seven-day faculty development programme (FDP) on “Multi-faceted justice: Law and beyond.”
On the inaugural day a lecture on the topie “Climate justice: Only one earth” was delivered by Prof Arvind Jasrotia, Registrar, University of Jammu. The valedictory session was held today. The session was started by Prof Manoj Sinha, Director, Indian Law Institute. The next speaker Prof PP Mitra from the School of Law, UPES, Dehradun, dealt insightfully with the concept of justice, from the Greco-Romanic period to the Indian Constitution.
Later, Prof Debarati Halder, Parul University, Vadodara, spoke about societal challenges for justice. Prof Subir S Bhatnagar, VC, RMLNLU, Lucknow, spoke on the occasion.
“The FDP turned was a success. The programme saw the participation of a multitude of speakers and an inquisitive audience, which dealt with a broad range of topics from human rights, gender empowerment, judicial activism, patent rights to the environmental issues and climate change,” said Dr Harpreet Kaur Vohra, University Institute of Laws.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...
Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital
Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...