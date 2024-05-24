Farmers protesting against BJP candidates keep police on their toes

Our Correspodent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 23

The police had to remain on their toes handling the situation arising due to tension between Lok Sabha candidates belonging to the saffron outfit and Kisan Union activists protesting against the BJP. In the meanwhile, a substantial chunk of security forces had to be deployed at other places also due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaign in the state.

The Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha candidate Geja Ram Valmiki, Ravneet Singh Bittu from Ludhiana and Sangrur nominee Arvind Khanna have been visiting the area that falls under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts.

Police officials had to deploy a large force near the venues of BJP candidate’s programmes and roads leading to these places as a precautionary measure to prevent any sort of clash among candidates or their supporters and activists of various constituents of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) that have been opposing the BJP candidates on the pretext of asking questions to them at rallies.

DSP, Raikot, Rachhpal Singh Dhindsa said SHOs and beat officers had been advised to handle the situation tactfully as police are committed to maintain peace and tranquility in the region by all means.

“While we have been undertaking counselling sessions for office-bearers of various units of Kisan Unions on the issue, we take adequate proactive measures to prevent any direct confrontation between saffron party leaders and farmers,” said Dhindsa, maintaining that no untoward incident took place during the General Election period.

Meanwhile, the Central observer Amir Javed, an IPS officer, visited various strategic places falling under Amargarh assembly segment and advised senior functionaries of the department to sensitise cops posted at vulnerable polling stations to be extra vigilant especially on June 1, the polling day.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Mandi