Fatehgarh Sahib MP dedicates Rs 40L for development projects

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 25

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh Boparai claimed to have distributed grants worth Rs 40 lakh under the MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) for development projects and public utility works in Amargarh assembly constituency.

Civic bodies, educational institutes and social organisations of Ahmedgarh, Akbarpur Chhanna, Kishangarh Sangali and surrounding areas were reported to be among the beneficiaries.

Zila Parishad member Prabhdeep Narangwal said Boparai distributed sanction letters and release orders in connection with the development projects and welfare works after addressing a function at Bajrang Akhara in Ahmedgarh.

“While amounts for many projects have already been transferred to bank accounts, an order for the manufacture of a water tank has been placed,” he added.