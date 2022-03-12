Four-day expo on machine tools kicks off

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 11

Udan Media & Communications Pvt Ltd powered by Chamber of Industrial & Commercial Undertakings (CICU) and in association with Association of Ludhiana Machine Tool Industries (ALMTI) & Auto Parts’ Manufacturers’ Association (APMA) organised a four-day MachAutoExpo-2022, on Machine Tools & Automation Technology here today.

The EXPO was inaugurated by HE Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, High Commissioner, The High Commission of the Republic of Ghana, Ernest Nana Adjei, Minister–Counsellor/Political & Economic Officer, The High Commission of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Ali Chegeni, Ambassador, Islamic Republic of Iran, Eucharia Ngozi Eze, Minister – Consular, High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Cyriaque GANVALA, Chargé d’Affairs, Embassy of the Republic of Congo, Sebastien BATANTOU, Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of the Republic of Congo and Souleymane Boureima, Counsellor, Embassy of the Republic of Niger.

Upkar Singh Ahuja, president, CICU said, “The expo aims to promote the Indian industry on international standards by bringing all on the same platform sharing world class technology at reasonable prices.”