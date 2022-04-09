GLADA team takes developers of five illegal colonies by surprise

Razes structures, internal development works early on Friday morning

GLADA team takes developers of five illegal colonies by surprise

An illegal structure being demolished during a demolition drive in Ludhiana on Friday. Tribune photo

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 8

A team of officials of the engineering and regulatory wings of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) virtually took developers by surprise when it razed structures and internal development works in five colonies during a demolition drive carried out this morning.

The demolition was carried out after statutory final notices were served upon the developers concerned long back under Section 39 of the PAPRA Act.

The team, comprising Estate Officer (Regulatory) Peetinder Singh Bains, three SDOs Harshminder Singh, Khushpreet Singh, Parminder Singh and JEs of the areas concerned Veerpal Singh and Sahil Sahi, conducted the drive on the orders of Additional Chief Administrator Shikha Bhagat at Nandi Colony, Vaishnavi Colony and Khushi Colony in Laddian village, Sarpanch Colony in Chuharpur village and Ashirwad Enclave in South City.

Shikha said pressure was being built on developers of illegal and unlicensed colonies to fall in line and carve out new colonies or carry out work in the existing colonies only after seeking permission and licence from the competent authority. She said to apprise public about illegal colonies, GLADA had recently installed nearly 130 flex boards at such colonies in different parts of the city so that property buyers could exercise caution.

“At the same time, we are taking up the matter with sub-registrars and tehsildars to stop registration of sale deeds of plots/buildings in unauthorised colonies to effectively curb mushrooming of illegal colonies. The issue has also been raised with the management of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) not to issue any new electricity connection in unauthorised colonies without NOC as per the provisions laid down in the PAPRA Act 1995,” she said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer arrested for running extortion racket

2
Punjab

Less than a month after AAP's Punjab Assembly poll win, Bhagwant Mann holds meet for year-end civic body polls

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu takes a dig at Punjab's AAP govt, alleges sand mining still taking place

4
Punjab

Three police commissioners, five SSPs transferred in major reshuffle in Punjab

5
Amritsar

Akal Takht directs SGPC to work on launching exclusive channel to telecast Gurbani live from Golden Temple

6
Punjab

Punjab Police book Delhi BJP leader for sharing 'doctored' video of Kejriwal

7
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

8
Nation

Centre warns Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Mizoram over rising Covid cases

9
Punjab

High taxes on grain keep pvt players off Punjab

10
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann asks all offices to fix specific time for meeting people during work hours

Don't Miss

View All
Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

Top Stories

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: National Assembly set to vote on no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: National Assembly set to vote on no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM

The National Assembly's session for voting on the no-confide...

Indian student shot dead in Toronto; Jaishankar expresses condolences

Indian student shot dead in Toronto; Jaishankar expresses condolences

The Toronto Police Service says that on the evening of April...

Srinagar police nab instigator behind anti-India sloganeering at Jama Masjid, Pakistan link emerge

Srinagar police nab instigator behind anti-India sloganeering at Jama Masjid, Pakistan link emerge

After the prayers on the first Friday of Ramzan, some miscre...

3 days after Kejriwal roadshow in Mandi, 3 big leaders of party join BJP after meeting Anurag Thakur

AAP hits roadblock in Himachal; praising Anurag Thakur, top state leaders cross over to BJP 3 days after Kejriwal roadshow in Mandi

Know the new XE Omicron variant and its severity

Know the new XE Omicron variant and its severity

XE recombinant (BA.1-BA.2), was first detected in the United...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Here thieves steal street lights & poles, authorities look other way

Amritsar: Here thieves steal street lights & poles, authorities look other way

Alarm bells for private goods carriers as long-route cargo shifts to Railways

3 labourers hurt in Vallah market clash in Amritsar

Aiming to develop Mand area: MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura

One more Congress councillor joins AAP

Procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Wheat procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Teachers to gherao Bhagwant Mann's house

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

RITES’ 3-pronged strategy to optimise parking in Chandigarh

RITES' 3-pronged strategy to optimise parking in Chandigarh

78 unrecognised schools continue operations in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation invites bids for biomining 7.5L MT waste at Dadu Majra dumping ground

Student ends life in Sector 41, Chandigarh

Vicky Middukhera's Murder: Role of Punjabi singer's manager under lens

6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at Delhi factory

6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at Delhi factory

1 held for supplying firearm in 2020 Delhi riots case

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

Over Rs 154 crore in fines collected for covid violations in Delhi

MLA holds surprise check at makeshift book sale centre

MLA holds surprise check at makeshift book sale centre

Jail inmate tries to run away from court, held

UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi honoured for raising farmers’ issue in British Parliament

Left leaders protest, seek release of political prisoners

Kathak guru Malti Shyam enthrals audience

~40L looted from employee of oil trading firm at gunpoint

Rs 40L looted from employee of oil trading firm at gunpoint

7 firearms recovered from Ludhiana man

Ayurveda centre robbery cracked

LIP's Simarjeet Singh Bains declared 'proclaimed person' for 'violating' Covid-19 norms

FIR, probe not in consonance: Ludhiana court

Patiala’s Heritage Street project misses deadline, once again

Patiala’s Heritage Street project misses deadline, once again

Vaccination pace slows down in Patiala dsitrict

Punjabi University, Patiala, to study, document farmers' protest

Plantation drive at Bikram College in Patiala

Two-day meet on literature, climate change concludes