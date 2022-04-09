GLADA team takes developers of five illegal colonies by surprise

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 8

A team of officials of the engineering and regulatory wings of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) virtually took developers by surprise when it razed structures and internal development works in five colonies during a demolition drive carried out this morning.

The demolition was carried out after statutory final notices were served upon the developers concerned long back under Section 39 of the PAPRA Act.

The team, comprising Estate Officer (Regulatory) Peetinder Singh Bains, three SDOs Harshminder Singh, Khushpreet Singh, Parminder Singh and JEs of the areas concerned Veerpal Singh and Sahil Sahi, conducted the drive on the orders of Additional Chief Administrator Shikha Bhagat at Nandi Colony, Vaishnavi Colony and Khushi Colony in Laddian village, Sarpanch Colony in Chuharpur village and Ashirwad Enclave in South City.

Shikha said pressure was being built on developers of illegal and unlicensed colonies to fall in line and carve out new colonies or carry out work in the existing colonies only after seeking permission and licence from the competent authority. She said to apprise public about illegal colonies, GLADA had recently installed nearly 130 flex boards at such colonies in different parts of the city so that property buyers could exercise caution.

“At the same time, we are taking up the matter with sub-registrars and tehsildars to stop registration of sale deeds of plots/buildings in unauthorised colonies to effectively curb mushrooming of illegal colonies. The issue has also been raised with the management of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) not to issue any new electricity connection in unauthorised colonies without NOC as per the provisions laid down in the PAPRA Act 1995,” she said.