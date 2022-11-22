Green Mission: Man plants 1.15 lakh trees in 12 yrs

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, November 21

Samrala resident Gurpreet Singh Bedi is a man with a mission. He has been planting trees in every nook and corner of the region, be it around houses, streets, roads, cremation grounds or fallow lands.

Bedi began his plantation spree in 2007 and has not stopped since. He claims to have planted more than 1.5 lakh trees in and around Samrala in a period of 12 years. Bedi says he never leaves the planted saplings to their fate but keeps a constant vigil till they are grown enough.

Gurpreet Singh Bedi with his team.

“Since childhood, I felt indebted to my forefathers who had planted and raised trees for us, their future generations. As I grew older, I wanted to follow their footsteps,” Bedi said.

“I planted 100 saplings along road dividers in Samrala in 2007 after starting the Samrala Hockey Club. My visit to Australia in 2008 increased my passion for planting and growing trees. The love and respect the Australian government and people held for trees inspired me to arouse the same respect and love in the people I knew. Thus, I restarted my campaign on a war footing. I chose the vacant land around Samrala railway station and planted 3,000 plants there. I nurtured them like children and most plants survived the process of raring. The place has now become a centre of attraction for everyone,” Bedi added.

“Although I began alone, now I am being assisted by numerous clubs and associations who also donate generously for the noble cause. In the twelve years of my journey, I have planted 1.15 lakh trees in 30 to 35 villages. Of these, I can proudly say at least one lakh are alive,” he said.

Apart from growing trees, he has also placed nests on them which have become a permanent abode for thousands of birds. Bedi also frequently organises lectures and seminars on the issue of environmental protection in educational institutions.