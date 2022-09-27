 Healthy campus campaign to free educational institutions of drugs : The Tribune India

Healthy campus campaign to free educational institutions of drugs

1.5 lakh students from 100 schools, colleges, universities take pledge saying no to drugs

Healthy campus campaign to free educational institutions of drugs

College students and staff perform yoga during the Healthy campus campaign in Ludhiana. Photo; Inderjeet verma

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 26

In what appears to be a sustained campaign against the rising menace of drugs, the district administration has launched a novel initiative, ‘Healthy campus campaign’, to free all educational institutions in Ludhiana district of drugs, officials have said.

Reformed addicts, experts roped in

Reformed drug addicts and experts from the Health Department are roped in to give practical insights into the gloomy life and vicious cycle of drug addiction. — Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner

Aimed at touching each and every student in the state’s biggest and largest district, in terms of area and population, the first-of-its-kind anti-drugs drive has so far been able to take pledge against drugs from at least 1.5 lakh students from almost 100 schools, colleges and universities across Ludhiana, the administration has claimed.

“We will not use drugs and will also not let our fellow students, friends, colleagues, neighbours, family members and relatives to do so,” young students, mostly from higher education institutions, have pledged during special functions being held on their respective campuses.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, who is the brain behind the initiative, told The Tribune here on Monday that the district administration had put in place a comprehensive plan to tackle the menace of drug abuse and make Ludhiana a drug-free district.

“Focus has been laid on identifying drug hotspots, conducting information, education and communication (IEC) activities with concerted effort of key stakeholders — police, health and sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), who are made nodal officers for their respective sub-divisions to act as a conduit and overall in-charge of the campaign,” she said.

The DC said the ‘Healthy campus campaign’ was a preventive strategy, under which the district administration had laid its special focus on higher education institutions, university campuses, schools and reaching out to the community to garner community involvement and ownership of the campaign.

“Accordingly, meetings have been conducted with heads of various schools, colleges and universities in the district and they have been taken on board to spread awareness among youth about the menace,” Surabhi added.

Khanna ADC Amarjit Bains, who is the nodal officer of the campaign in the district, said at sub-division levels, various events, speeches, painting, declamation and other competitions were being organised at schools and colleges to take the message of anti-drug campaign to the last mile.

“For instance, Dhamot village of Payal tehsil has been declared as a drug hotspot by the police. An anti-drug awareness programme was conducted at the village gurdwara wherein students of a government school took out a rally from the campus to the gurdwara, raising slogans against the drug abuse,” he said.

Bains said the administration also organised a marathon and tree plantation drive to create awareness against drugs and to present a united front against drug abuse. “The theme of ‘Ludhiana against drugs’ was rightfully capturing the enthusiasm of the participants as more and more students and teachers were joining the campaign on a daily basis,” the ADC said, adding that youth participants, being most vulnerable to the menace, were made aware about prevention, effects and treatment of drug abuse.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

'Chorni, chorni': Pakistan minister Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London

2
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests IFS officer Parveen Kumar

3
Nation

Rajasthan Congress crisis: Sonia seeks report on Jaipur rebellion, Gehlot less likely now to be party president

4
Haryana

Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level

5
J & K

Ghulam Nabi Azad launches Democratic Azad Party

6
Nation

Passport applicants can apply online for police clearance certificates

7
Nation

Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says 'It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM'

8
Punjab

Rahul Bhandari replaces Gurkirat Kirpal as Punjab Food and Supplies principal secretary

9
Chandigarh

Vegetable prices soar across Haryana, Punjab after rains; peas rate jumps to Rs 250 per kg

10
Nation

One person, one post: Will Gehlot choose CM-ship over Cong presidency?

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

US replies after Jaishankar's remarks on F-16 deal with Pakistan

US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India

Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...

India-US look at technologies and closer cooperation among militaries

India-US look at technologies and closer cooperation among militaries

Evacuation alert in Delhi areas abutting Yamuna; river flowing much above danger mark

Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins

East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka says an evacuation...

Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief’s post

Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief's post

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought a written report ...

PM Modi arrives in Japan to attend former premier Abe's state funeral

PM Modi arrives in Japan to attend former premier Shinzo Abe's funeral

Meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo


Cities

View All

Monsoon mischief: Paddy on 4,000 acres damaged

Monsoon mischief: Paddy on 4,000 acres damaged

How IED reached Amritsar's Khankot village from Indo-Pak border still a mystery

Government staff asked not to burn cop residue in fields

528-gm heroin worth Rs 2.64 cr seized, 2 held

5-day police remand for gangster Mundi, 2 others

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Chandigarh offers sops to start-ups filing patent, creating infra

Chandigarh offers sops to start-ups filing patent, creating infra

Fake CBI officer makes cops raid Panchkula house

Chandigarh University video 'leak': 5-day remand for 4 suspects

Chandigarh: Peeved, rail travellers want free drop off cap extended

No new power connections for 11 Zirakpur societies over norm violation

Evacuation alert in Delhi areas abutting Yamuna; river flowing much above danger mark

Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins

Shimla-Delhi flights restored after gap of over two years

Kejriwal hosts sanitation worker’s family from Gujarat over lunch at his residence; BJP, Congress call it ‘political stunt’

Delhi Waqf Board recruitment irregularities: Court sends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14-day judicial custody

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise further

Jalandhar: Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP MLA’s kin

Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP Jalandhar West MLA's kin

Rain exposes Urban Estate roads in Jalandhar

Man attacked, robbed by sister-in-law, her friend in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Model Town residents protest at dump site

Jalandhar MC inspector's movie to be screened at Italy film festival

Factory worker shot dead by assailants at Jaspal Bangar

Ludhiana: Factory worker shot dead by assailants at Jaspal Bangar village

17-year-old girl caught selling drugs in Ludhiana, 220-gm heroin seized

Incessant showers pour misery on Ludhiana paddy growers

Ludhiana: Main Focal Point Road in pathetic condition

2 fresh cases of virus in Ludhiana district

Army aspirants stage protest, seek time to submit papers

Indian Army aspirants stage protest, seek time to submit papers

Allotment of GTB hall: Punjabi University officials to revisit decision

Threat looms at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital as most fire extinguishers defunct

Ravneet Bittu meets Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Patiala jail, but not Navjot Sidhu

Warrants against Patiala jail official for failure to produce Navjot Sidhu in case