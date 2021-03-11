Helpline a hit, 130 complaints received in first 10 days

17 of 19 illegal mining plaints resolved on the spot

Helpline a hit, 130 complaints received in first 10 days

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 10

A one-stop solution to the public problems and complaints has started becoming a hit among residents, the administration has claimed.

A unified helpline, which is the brainchild of the Deputy Commissioner, Surabhi Malik, has received at least 130 complaints in the first 10 days of its launch, the officials concerned said.

The Deputy Commissioner told The Tribune today that 130 complaints pertaining to various departments and issues were received on the district administration’s helpline since its launch on May 31.

While a maximum of 84 complaints received pertained to various civic issues related to the MC, 19 complaints each pertained to illegal mining and the Police Department.

Acting swiftly on the complaints of illegal mining, which was one of the main reasons behind the launch of the helpline, the district administration resolved all 17 complaints about illegal mining in Ludhiana district on the spot immediately, while two complaints of illegal mining, which pertained to Ropar, were transferred to the Ropar Deputy Commissioner for necessary action.

Malik said eight complaints pertained to the Revenue Department and four each were forwarded to the SDMs of East and West for immediate resolution.

The complaints pertaining to the MC were forwarded to the Municipal Commissioner while those related to the Police Department were handed over to the Police Commissioner for early solution.

Divulging the working of the helpline, the Assistant Commissioner (Grievances), Jasleen Bhullar, said the response to the helpline in the initial days was overwhelming and the district administration ensured that all genuine complaints and issues were resolved without any delay.

“While we have resolved all complaints of illegal mining on the spot, those pertaining to the MC and the police have been forwarded to their respective heads for immediate action,” she disclosed.

Jasleen, who was the nodal officer for the helpline, said an online mechanism was also being worked out, under which the complaints pertaining to other departments and districts, received on the helpline and forwarded to their respective heads, will be tracked regularly for ensuring their quick response and resolution.

On May 31, the district administration launched helpline 79735-30515 for the residents to register complaints related to illegal mining, open bores (tube-wells), environmental pollution, burning of stubble, traffic problem, illegal encroachments on government properties, de-addiction centres, travel agents, and any other issue or problem being faced by the public in the district.

On this WhatsApp number, the residents can submit their complaints through calls, messages or audios and videos.

The Deputy Commissioner, while launching the helpline, had said this helpline number would remain operational 24x7 and dedicated staff had been deputed to ensure that all complaints received on this helpline were dealt with on priority.

She said earlier, officers used to receive complaints through different modes, following which, sometimes, the complaints could not be redressed on time and these could also not be tracked immediately. But this helpline would ensure that all complaints received from the residents were duly registered and resolved on priority with their action taken report being shared with the complainants.

She had assured the residents of a swift redressal of their genuine complaints received on the helpline.

OFFICIALSPEAK

Our idea is to provide a one-stop unified platform to the residents for sharing their complaints and issues, especially those related to illegal mining, open bore-wells, drugs, pollution, encroachments and traffic. This helpline will record and resolve all genuine complaints on priority. — Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann aims to break monopoly of private bus operators; announces to ply buses to Delhi airport from June 15

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police identify 6 shooters

3
Punjab

4 armed youths snatch Rs 1 crore from property dealer in Punjab's Dera Bassi

4
Punjab

'Won’t give proof…': Punjabi band 'The Landers' after being trolled for not visiting Sidhu Moosewala’s village

5
Nation

India abstains from vote on Iran at IAEA

6
Punjab

To nab gangsters operating from Canada, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeks support from Canadian government

7
Haryana

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses

8
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

9
World

Pakistan's ex-military dictator Pervez Musharraf hospitalised in UAE; recovery not possible: Family

10
Nation

Protests erupt in several cities over Prophet remarks; curfew, shutdown in parts of J-K

Don't Miss

View All
Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today
Entertainment

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

Once beggars, these kids now go to school
Punjab

Once beggars, these kids now go to school

Gagnster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands
Entertainment

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands

As Mumbai receives season’s first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending on Twitter
Trending

As Mumbai receives season's first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

From jail to freedom via hospital
Amritsar The Tribune Special

From jail to freedom via hospital

Top News

Two dead in violence in Jharkhand's Ranchi over Prophet remark

Two dead in violence in Jharkhand's Ranchi over Prophet remark

Rajya Sabha elections: Counting on hold in Haryana as BJP seeks cancellation of 2 Congress votes

Rajya Sabha polls: BJP's Krishan Lal Panwar, Independent candidate Kartikeya Sharma elected from Haryana; Cong's Ajay Makan loses

The counting was halted for almost eight hours after BJP fil...

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of “influential” people who got jobs on fake documents

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents

CM warned that such people would be taken to task and taxpay...

Action to be taken against Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting

Action to be taken against Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting

Bishnoi is said to have voted for JJP-backed BJP-supported I...

China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Def Secy

China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Def Secy

This is the second such observation by a senior US official ...

Cities

View All

Allowed only to prune, advt firm hired by MC axed 3 trees

Allowed only to prune, advt firm hired by MC axed 3 trees

Three held, nine booked in Guru Ki Wadali firing case

Langar hall, Sikhs’ houses demolished in UP's Moradabad; SGPC seeks action against officials

Robbery on finance firm staffer turns out to be fake

Stamp vendors want raise in commission from 2 to 10%

Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

Four rob Dera Bassi property dealer of ~1 crore at gunpoint

Four rob Dera Bassi property dealer of Rs 1 crore at gunpoint

Chandigarh: Pick litter as you jog

Covid: 76 more infected in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, active case count now 276

Mohali: Woman's chain snatched, suffers serious injuries

Kalka Municipal Council poll rehearsal held at govt college

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Satyendar Jain's picture with harried, weary look draws sharp reactions from AAP leaders

Protests erupt outside Jama Masjid demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest

Arvind Kejriwal urges Haryana to give additional water to Delhi on humanitarian grounds

Covid: 655 new cases, 2 more deaths in Delhi, positivity rate 3.11 per cent

Railway contractor’s Murder: ‘Key witness’ goes to police to record statement, jailed

Railway contractor's Murder: 'Key witness' goes to police to record statement, jailed

Once beggars, these kids now go to school

Private schools put on notice for charging fee on quarterly basis

Bonanza for NRIs: 7 buses to ply from Jalandhar to IGI Airport daily

'Hike in kharif crops' MSP is BJP jumla'

Crackdown on illegal colonies in Ludhiana

Crackdown on illegal colonies in Ludhiana

Protests against Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal erupt in Ludhiana over remarks on Prophet

14 years on, hydraulic ladder a distant dream

2 snatchers, 5 thieves nabbed

Nine more infected in Ludhiana district

Punjabi varsity pins hopes on govt for bailout package

Punjabi varsity pins hopes on govt for bailout package

Illegal meat shops run sans check

8 months on, dairy-shifting project hangs fire