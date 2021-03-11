Helpline a hit, 130 complaints received in first 10 days

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 10

A one-stop solution to the public problems and complaints has started becoming a hit among residents, the administration has claimed.

A unified helpline, which is the brainchild of the Deputy Commissioner, Surabhi Malik, has received at least 130 complaints in the first 10 days of its launch, the officials concerned said.

The Deputy Commissioner told The Tribune today that 130 complaints pertaining to various departments and issues were received on the district administration’s helpline since its launch on May 31.

While a maximum of 84 complaints received pertained to various civic issues related to the MC, 19 complaints each pertained to illegal mining and the Police Department.

Acting swiftly on the complaints of illegal mining, which was one of the main reasons behind the launch of the helpline, the district administration resolved all 17 complaints about illegal mining in Ludhiana district on the spot immediately, while two complaints of illegal mining, which pertained to Ropar, were transferred to the Ropar Deputy Commissioner for necessary action.

Malik said eight complaints pertained to the Revenue Department and four each were forwarded to the SDMs of East and West for immediate resolution.

The complaints pertaining to the MC were forwarded to the Municipal Commissioner while those related to the Police Department were handed over to the Police Commissioner for early solution.

Divulging the working of the helpline, the Assistant Commissioner (Grievances), Jasleen Bhullar, said the response to the helpline in the initial days was overwhelming and the district administration ensured that all genuine complaints and issues were resolved without any delay.

“While we have resolved all complaints of illegal mining on the spot, those pertaining to the MC and the police have been forwarded to their respective heads for immediate action,” she disclosed.

Jasleen, who was the nodal officer for the helpline, said an online mechanism was also being worked out, under which the complaints pertaining to other departments and districts, received on the helpline and forwarded to their respective heads, will be tracked regularly for ensuring their quick response and resolution.

On May 31, the district administration launched helpline 79735-30515 for the residents to register complaints related to illegal mining, open bores (tube-wells), environmental pollution, burning of stubble, traffic problem, illegal encroachments on government properties, de-addiction centres, travel agents, and any other issue or problem being faced by the public in the district.

On this WhatsApp number, the residents can submit their complaints through calls, messages or audios and videos.

The Deputy Commissioner, while launching the helpline, had said this helpline number would remain operational 24x7 and dedicated staff had been deputed to ensure that all complaints received on this helpline were dealt with on priority.

She said earlier, officers used to receive complaints through different modes, following which, sometimes, the complaints could not be redressed on time and these could also not be tracked immediately. But this helpline would ensure that all complaints received from the residents were duly registered and resolved on priority with their action taken report being shared with the complainants.

She had assured the residents of a swift redressal of their genuine complaints received on the helpline.

OFFICIALSPEAK

Our idea is to provide a one-stop unified platform to the residents for sharing their complaints and issues, especially those related to illegal mining, open bore-wells, drugs, pollution, encroachments and traffic. This helpline will record and resolve all genuine complaints on priority. — Surabhi Malik, Deputy Commissioner