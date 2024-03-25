 Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

Suspect Harmanpreet Singh (encircled), pose for a photograph with police personnel in Ludhiana. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, March 24

The pseudo-policeman, Harmanpreet Singh (30), who was recently nabbed by the Sadar police, had been playing smart as he reportedly used to spend a considerable time with officials at a police post in Shimlapuri here. He was said to be a frequent visitor to the police post but they failed to know intentions of the conman and continued to entertain him. Besides, he even used to get his pictures clicked with the police officials which he would show to the people to make them believe that he was also a policeman.

Senior officials came to know about a picture clicked with several policemen a few months ago, following which action was taken against the suspect and he was arrested. The photograph (which is with The Tribune) was said to be taken a few months ago in which several officials of the police post can be seen along with the fraudster.

Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar police station, Inspector Harshvir Singh, said during further investigation, the suspect admitted that he had also taken Rs 5,000 from a government official to get his work done and more such complaints might also receive in days to come.

When asked about the photograph of the suspect with the police officials of the Shimlapuri police post, the SHO said the picture was four-months-old and after it came to the notice of Ludhiana police officials, preliminary investigation was conducted and the accused was arrested.

Unconfirmed sources said the suspect had also cheated some lower-rung police officials on some pretexts, which also became one of the reasons of his arrest. Sources said the role of some police officials, who might be in connivance with the conman, was also under scanner.

On February 11, 2018, a youth, who was posing as an IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, reportedly managed to get ‘sarkari’ gunmen from the Police Department. The youth, who studied only up to Class VIII, was so daring that he enjoyed the hospitality of the Commissionerate Police officials as he visited the place to celebrate his “selection as an IPS officer”. In fact, he reportedly got the salute from junior staff during his visit to the Commissionerate Police office. After some days, the truth got exposed and he was arrested. He wanted to become an IPS officer but when he failed to achieve the goal, he decided to wear khakhi to fulfil his dream in a wrong way.

Used to get his pics clicked with officials

Suspect Harmanpreet Singh used to spend a considerable time with officials at a police post in Shimlapuri. They failed to know intentions of the conman and continued to entertain him. Besides, he even used to get his pictures clicked with the officials which he would show to the people to make them believe that he was also a policeman.

In 2018, another impersonator enjoyed police officials’ hospitality in city

On February 11, 2018, a youth, who was posing as an IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, reportedly managed to get ‘sarkari’ gunmen from the Police Department. The youth, who studied only up to Class VIII, was so daring that he enjoyed the hospitality of the CP officials as he visited the place to celebrate his “selection as an IPS officer”. After some days, the truth got exposed and he was arrested.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

