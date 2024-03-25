Inter-district cricket: Faridkot get 3 points against Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 24

Faridkot got three points against Ludhiana in the second league match in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-23) Cricket Tournament which ended in a draw at Faridkot on Sunday. Ludhiana had to content with one point.

Yesterday, Ludhiana, in their first innings, were bowled out for 312 runs and in reply, Faridkot, at draw of stumps, were 77 for two in 22 overs. Today, resuming their innings, the hosts cruised to post 348 runs for the loss of six wickets in the stipulated 90 overs.

Shobit Khullar remained unbeaten on 155 runs, which came off 251 balls, with the help of three sixes and 18 hits over the fence. Other notable contributors were Sukhreeb Singh and Gurveer Sidhu who chipped in with 69 and 32 runs, respectively.

In the third match, Ludhiana will take on Mohali to be played at Mohali on March 26 and 27.

