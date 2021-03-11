Kids beat the heat with pool party

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: London Kids preschool has celebrated pool party. Kids did swimming and they danced, recited english and hindi rhymes. The chief guest was Luv Dravid and Vineet Gupta (Director), Gayatri Gupta (Manager) ,teachers Aarti Verma, Priyanka Raikhy and Simran Arora were also present on the occasion.

Student wins award

Anudesh Saini, B.Arch 3rd year student of GNDEC School of Architecture was declared the winner under the category A3F SD Sharma Sustainable Design Award. The competition was held by A3 Foundation which is an organization for research and promotion of sustainable and innovative architecture in India. Prof. Akanksha Sharma, Head, GNDEC School of Architecture, congratulated the student for his achievement. Dr Sehijpal Singh, Principal, GNDEC, appreciated the student for his participation and award.

session on start-ups

Incubation Center of SACCM in association with Munjal Birmingham City University Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (MBCIE), organised an interactive session on the theme ‘Business Start-Ups’. Bernard Curren, Assistant Director Enterprise, RIEE, Birmingham City University and Prof. Prem Kumar, Executive Director, MBCIE were the resource persons for the session. Dr Marinal Gupta, Coordinator, Incubation cell introduced the eminent speakers to the audience. Gupta said the goal of the session was to familiarise students with the thriving start-up ecosystem.

Splash Pool Party organised

To beat the scorching heat, Splash Pool Party was organised at Spring Dale Public School. The tiny tots of Kindergarten (K1-K3) had a joyous day while actively participating in Pool Party. The little ones turned up in swim suits and had fun playing in the water. The pool side was abundantly decorated with balloons, balls and buntings. Tables were arranged with colorful umbrellas and other party props to add colours to the ambience. The kids had a gala time by tapping their little hands and feet, dancing to the beats of music and enjoying rain showers. Various water toys added flavour to their enjoyment. The main attraction of the day was Shark Selfie Corner in which the children got their pictures clicked. All the teachers were present at the pool side for the safety of the kids.

Session on ‘Femininity Test in Sports’

The Women Development Cell of Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management organised a session on “Femininity Test in Sports: Are Women Athletes Actually Getting a Levelled Field to Play” for its students. Dr Vishal Kumar, Principal, SACCM extended the formal welcome to Dr Aman Amrit Cheema, the resource person for the session. He highlighted the importance of setting up of WDC in every institute and also sensitised the students about gender inequality by quoting real life examples.

MoU signed with us university

Vice Chancellor of CT University Dr Harsh Sadawarti stated that the CT University has signed an international Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of North Alabama, US, to provide bachelor and master degree studies at University of North Alabama through 2+2 and 1+1 program models. The vice chancellor said the MoU got exchanged between University of North Alabama’s Official India Representative, Rajan and him.

annual function held

Satguru Ram Singh Government Polytechnic College for Girls, Rishi Nagar, Ludhiana organised its annual function on Tuesday. The students presented cultural events during the function. Principal Mahinderpal Singh honoured the students who bagged first three positions in exams, sports and other activities. Diksha Verma of IT Department and Tanvi from Computer Engineering department were declared best students of the college.