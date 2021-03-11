campus notes

Kids beat the heat with pool party

Kids beat the heat with pool party

Kids enjoy a pool party organised by London Kids Preschool.

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: London Kids preschool has celebrated pool party. Kids did swimming and they danced, recited english and hindi rhymes. The chief guest was Luv Dravid and Vineet Gupta (Director), Gayatri Gupta (Manager) ,teachers Aarti Verma, Priyanka Raikhy and Simran Arora were also present on the occasion.

Student wins award

Anudesh Saini, B.Arch 3rd year student of GNDEC School of Architecture was declared the winner under the category A3F SD Sharma Sustainable Design Award. The competition was held by A3 Foundation which is an organization for research and promotion of sustainable and innovative architecture in India. Prof. Akanksha Sharma, Head, GNDEC School of Architecture, congratulated the student for his achievement. Dr Sehijpal Singh, Principal, GNDEC, appreciated the student for his participation and award.

session on start-ups

Incubation Center of SACCM in association with Munjal Birmingham City University Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (MBCIE), organised an interactive session on the theme ‘Business Start-Ups’. Bernard Curren, Assistant Director Enterprise, RIEE, Birmingham City University and Prof. Prem Kumar, Executive Director, MBCIE were the resource persons for the session. Dr Marinal Gupta, Coordinator, Incubation cell introduced the eminent speakers to the audience. Gupta said the goal of the session was to familiarise students with the thriving start-up ecosystem.

Splash Pool Party organised

To beat the scorching heat, Splash Pool Party was organised at Spring Dale Public School. The tiny tots of Kindergarten (K1-K3) had a joyous day while actively participating in Pool Party. The little ones turned up in swim suits and had fun playing in the water. The pool side was abundantly decorated with balloons, balls and buntings. Tables were arranged with colorful umbrellas and other party props to add colours to the ambience. The kids had a gala time by tapping their little hands and feet, dancing to the beats of music and enjoying rain showers. Various water toys added flavour to their enjoyment. The main attraction of the day was Shark Selfie Corner in which the children got their pictures clicked. All the teachers were present at the pool side for the safety of the kids.

Session on ‘Femininity Test in Sports’

The Women Development Cell of Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management organised a session on “Femininity Test in Sports: Are Women Athletes Actually Getting a Levelled Field to Play” for its students. Dr Vishal Kumar, Principal, SACCM extended the formal welcome to Dr Aman Amrit Cheema, the resource person for the session. He highlighted the importance of setting up of WDC in every institute and also sensitised the students about gender inequality by quoting real life examples.

MoU signed with us university

Vice Chancellor of CT University Dr Harsh Sadawarti stated that the CT University has signed an international Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University of North Alabama, US, to provide bachelor and master degree studies at University of North Alabama through 2+2 and 1+1 program models. The vice chancellor said the MoU got exchanged between University of North Alabama’s Official India Representative, Rajan and him.

annual function held

Satguru Ram Singh Government Polytechnic College for Girls, Rishi Nagar, Ludhiana organised its annual function on Tuesday. The students presented cultural events during the function. Principal Mahinderpal Singh honoured the students who bagged first three positions in exams, sports and other activities. Diksha Verma of IT Department and Tanvi from Computer Engineering department were declared best students of the college.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Once his playful companions, Sidhu Moosewala's dogs now lie listless mourning for their master

2
Punjab

Heartbreaking scenes as Sidhu Moosewala's mother collects her son's ashes, tells killers 'you reduced my 6-foot-tall boy to ashes, enjoy a peaceful sleep now'

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's killing: Police to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; SIT reconstituted

4
Punjab

Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence

5
Entertainment

After Lawrence Bishnoi's involvement in Sidhu Moosewala's killing emerges, Salman Khan's security beefed up

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

7
Trending

'Pasoori' singer Shae Gill claps back at trolls mocking her for condoling Sidhu Moosewala's death

8
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi moves Punjab and Haryana High Court after withdrawing plea from Delhi High Court

9
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s grieving father signs-off Punjabi singer’s last journey with his signature style

10
Punjab

Punjab launches e-stamping facility; abolishes physical stamp papers of all denominations

Don't Miss

View All
Scooter thief runs out of luck against woman sub-inspector
Delhi

Scooter thief runs out of luck against woman sub-inspector

KK: Love just lost its sheen
Entertainment OBITUARY

KK: Love just lost its sheen

From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble
Trending

From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble

‘Guru Ki Rasoi’: Distributing free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day
Jalandhar Canada-based NRI's initiative

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit
Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral
Trending

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral

‘Wish I was a man’: China's Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps wreck her French open bid
Sports

'Wish I were a man': China's tennis player Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps derail her French open bid

Top News

Gunman kills 4 before shooting himself at hospital in US

Gunman kills 4 before shooting himself at hospital in US

3 soldiers injured in blast in J-K’s Shopian

3 soldiers injured in blast in J-K’s Shopian

The nature of the blast is being investigated, Inspector Gen...

Sidhu Moosewala was breathing even after attack, jeep was locked from inside and locals had to break open its doors

Sidhu Moosewala was breathing even after attack, jeep was locked from inside and locals had to break open its doors

There was no vehicle to take him immediately to the hospital

Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses

Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses

In a video sting, he, along with the middleman, was seen see...

I will work as Narendra Modi’s soldier, tweets Hardik Patel ahead of joining BJP

I will work as Narendra Modi’s soldier, tweets Hardik Patel ahead of joining BJP

Patel is set to join the BJP at noon

Cities

View All

Inadequacies found in bioremediation process

Inadequacies found in bioremediation process

Harmonium manufacturers in a fix over SGPC’s flip-flop

On the lookout for segregation of waste, Swachh Survekshan teams to visit soon

UPSC results: Amritsar lad hits a six on last ball

Golden Temple langar employees given fire safety tips

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses

Punjab Vigilance arrests Mohali DFO, middleman for seeking bribe to facilitate sale of farmhouses

Chandigarh villages to be developed on pattern of sectors, says Administration

Chandigarh logs record 29% growth in GST collection this May

Kirron Kher terms AAP Chandigarh councillors 'junglee'

Chandigarh panel for congestion tax on outside vehicles

On pretext of helping her cross road, blind woman sexually assaulted in Delhi

On pretext of helping her cross road, blind woman sexually assaulted in Delhi

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in money laundering case; Congress cries vendetta

Gursharan Singh Sandhu appointed new Jalandhar Commissioner of Police

Gursharan Singh Sandhu appointed new Jalandhar Commissioner of Police

Jalandhar: Revenue officers go on 6-day mass leave, residents suffer

No ad hoc panels in Jalandhar civic body yet again

Jalandhar district admn frees 46 acres of panchayat land in Nakodar

No end to snatching incidents in Jalandhar city

Pvt firm staffer robbed of ~3 lakh, shot in stomach

Pvt firm staffer robbed of Rs 3 lakh in Ludhiana, shot in stomach

Ludhiana MC team snaps sewerage connections of 11 vehras

App to keep tabs on PCR, traffic vehicles

Ludhiana EPFO has best service delivery in country

Ludhiana's Chander Nagar residents get water laced with ‘sewage’

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Patiala civic body begins use of MRF centres for waste segregation

Balance economic development goals with environmental sustainability: Prof Ghuman

Patiala MC to take control of panchayat land

Saggi Cricket: Grand Square, Mohali XI match ends in draw