Kin of youths stuck in Armenia seek help

Ludhiana, March 26
Two youths from Khanna have reportedly been stranded in Armenia and their families have sought help from the Punjab Government. They also filed a complaint with the SSP, Khanna, and demanded to register a case against a travel agent.
The victims, Mandeep Singh, a resident of Gaggarmajra village, and Jagjit Singh Jaggi of Ajlaud, also sent a video in which they had alleged that they had to go to Bulgaria but in December 2023, they were sent to Armenia on a tourist visa by the Mohali-based travel agent, who took Rs 4.5 lakh each from them. The government should help them and bring them back.
The Khanna police said the matter was being probed.
