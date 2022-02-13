Langar held to promote interfaith harmony

Ludhiana, February 12
The Interfaith Global Summit Team 1699 organised an event to strengthen brotherhood and communal harmony at Rose Garden here. People from different religions had brought food prepared from their homes and they then shared it with each other. The event was held to mark the World Interfaith Harmony Week.
Gursahib Singh, one of the organisers, said, “Our team was the host of today’s interfaith langar. Leaders of different faiths addressed the audience in which Pandit Sumit Ravishankar, Parampal Singh and Shahnawaz Ahmed laid emphasis on the brotherhood of all faiths.”
Gursahib Singh said, “The food was prepared by all the communities in which Muslims prepared vegetable biryani, Sikhs prepared ‘misse parshade’ and the Hindus prepared ‘suji halwa’. We all sat together and shared the food with each other. Everyone present there pledged for interfaith harmony.” —
