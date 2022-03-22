LDCA Blues lift U-16 cricket trophy

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 21

LDCA Blues defeated LDCA Reds by 10 runs to clinch the winners’ trophy in the LDCA (U-16) Junior Cricket League played at the GRD Global Education Institute ground on Hambran Road here today.

In the final, batting first, LDCA Blues posted a decent total of 153 runs in the allotted 40 overs after losing four wickets in which the main contributors were Sargunveer (52 not out), Shabd Tangri (40) and Adhiraj (21 not out).

For LDCA Reds, Kirat Dhawan grabbed two wickets for 31 runs while Karanveer and Ayush Gupta scalped one victim each. In reply, LDCA Reds were bundled out for 143 runs. The main scorers were Kirat Dhawan (60) and Karan Sidhu (25). For the winning side, Shabd Tangri and Sajan were the most successful bowlers, capturing three wickets each whereas Adhiraj, Chirag and Savinay secured one wicket each.

For his outstanding all-round performance, Shabd Tangri was declared the man of the match. He also bagged the best batsman award. Kirat Dhawan was adjudged the man of the tournament, Sajan Dhillon was named the best bowler and Armaan Walia was declared the best wicketkeeper.

Satish Mangal, former Ranji player and president, Ludhiana District Cricket Association, along with Kusham Pramod Garg, vice-president of the association gave away prizes to the winners. —