Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjit Singh Bains booked in another case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 22

A week after the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjit Singh Bains and six others were declared proclaimed offenders (PO) by a local court, the Ludhiana police yesterday registered a fresh case against the LIP leader and others.

A case under Section 174-A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation under Section 82 of Act 2 of 1974), IPC, was registered at the Police Division 6.

Last week, Judicial Magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur had declared former MLA and LIP chief Simarjit Singh Bains and six others proclaimed offenders in a rape case.

The other six accused who were declared POs are Karamjit Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Baljinder Kaur, Jasbir Kaur, alias Bhabhi, Sukhchain Singh and Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma.

The court had issued directions to the SHO concerned to register an FIR against them under Section 174-A of the IPC for not appearing in the court despite issuance of the proclamation. —

#simarjit singh bains